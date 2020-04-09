Covid-19 clusters now in 100 nursing homes

The number of coronavirus infection clusters in nursing homes across the country has reached 100, according to the latest detailed figures on the Covid-19 cases released by state officials. State health protection released more detailed information showing that on Monday April 6 there were outbreaks – defined as two or more cases – in 100 nursing homes, including 52 in the east of the country, 20 in the northeast and 13 in the west.

There were 37 other clusters of residential establishments.

Nursing homes now account for a third of infection clusters across the country, followed by hospitals with 16% with 48 clusters and private homes with 14% with 41 cases.

The figures also show that among the most recently confirmed daily deaths – as reported on April 6 – were two people aged 35 to 54.

Out of 223 deaths reported at midnight April 6, 200 were aged 65 and over, 11 were between 55 and 64, seven were between 45 and 54, three were between 35 and 44 and two were between 25 and 34 .

Of 5,981 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases, the death of 223 people gave a death rate of 3.7%.

Out of 224 patients admitted to intensive care units on this date, 36%, or 81 people, were aged 65 or over, while 52% or 117 people were between 45 and 64 years of age.