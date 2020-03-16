Covid-19 concern empties “largest Asian district in red light” in Kolkata – Kolkata

Sonagachhi, advertised as Asia’s largest red-light district that numbers more than 11,000 sex workers and attracts more than 30,000 clients every day, has been witnessing empty streets in the last 10 days, as fears of Covid-19 expansion have discouraged both sex workers and clients.

“People are scared and want to avoid contact with the body. A good number of sex workers are quitting and clients have stopped coming,” said Bishakha, president of Durbar Mahila Samannay Samiti (DMSS), Calcutta’s largest sex worker organization.

She said the average daily number of clients dropped from 30,000 to less than 10,000. Some sex workers also rejected clients who had symptoms of cough and colds.

Mahashweta Mukherjee, a liaison officer at the organization, said that part of the sex workers were kept incarcerated. “Few clients are coming. Masks are rarely available and there is almost no protection against infection. The streets are almost empty, ”she said.

The Sonagachhi area in northern Calcutta is made up of several hundred multi-family brothels that attract clients from all over West Bengal and beyond. A sex worker said Sunday that as the season changes, many have symptoms of fever, coughing and sneezing.

“People are trying to avoid contact with people who have cold and fever symptoms,” the sex worker said, adding that she had not accepted any clients in the last three days.

DMSS holders said there was a awareness campaign among sex workers asking everyone to report symptoms of cough and cold.

No cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Bengal so far, but a number of people are on guard. As a precaution, schools, colleges and universities are closed, and all courts will remain closed from Monday onwards.

