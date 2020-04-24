COVID-19: Coquitlam poultry plant closed pursuing favourable checks

Article content

Wellness officers have shut a Coquitlam poultry processing plant soon after two workforce examined good for COVID-19.

Fraser Wellness shut down Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. on Friday, two times right after the to start with positive check report came again from the lab.

COVID-19: Coquitlam poultry plant closed following favourable exams Back again to movie

The outbreak at Superior Poultry, which was to start with declared by provincial wellness officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, is linked to a greater outbreak at a sister plant, United Poultry in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, in which 29 men and women tested optimistic previously this 7 days.

The two plants are owned by the Pollon loved ones, which raises chickens in the Fraser Valley.

Henry mentioned that Fraser Well being commenced testing at the Coquitlam web site soon after it was acquired some infected employees had been at equally plants.

The 1st positive exam was recorded Wednesday. The plant remained open up on Thursday.

Fraser Health claims all personnel at the facility have been screened, and people recognized as cases and shut contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

No hen products associated with both plant have been recalled. The Canadian Food items Inspection Company states there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the novel coronavirus.