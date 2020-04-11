Covid 19 coronavirus: 100 people in South Korea tested positive for coronavirus after being cleared earlier

Nearly 100 people in South Korea have tested positive for coronavirus after initially being cleared, raising concerns about the increasing possibility of double cases.

The number of recovered cases has increased from 51 on Monday and officials are not sure what created the trend. Epidemiological investigations work.

The potential for individuals re-infected with Covid-19 is of considerable concern to health officials who anticipated infected populations to develop sufficient immunity to protect against further spread of the pandemic.

However, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the director of the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the virus could be “reactivated”, unlike patients who were twice as infected.

Kim Woo-joo, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University’s Guro Hospital, said patients could be “rehabbed,” while other experts said false test results may be to blame.

“There are different interpretations and many variables,” Jung Ki-suck, a professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University’s Sacred Heart Hospital, said.

But the University of Sydney’s chair of Infection Prevention and Disease Control, Ramon Shaban, has not ruled out the possibility of double cases, adding that it is currently unclear whether or not the antibodies that victims produce from the virus are strong enough. to prevent acquisition. it again.

“We know that people who have Covid-19 develop antibodies, but what we don’t know is the extent to which those antibodies provide a strong protective effect,” he told the ABC this morning.

“We know that, usually with the infections, we produce antibodies, but they tend to decrease after a while.

“With influenza, we develop an immune response, but that decreases after weeks and months. Are we trying to figure out how far our antibodies protect us? If so, for how long?

“We’ve been looking for this kind of data to understand if the antibodies last for a while? If so, to what degree do they protect us against a future infection, more broadly?”

More than 1,650,000 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed across 185 countries, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has now passed 100,000 and about 366,000 people have recovered.

Most cases remain in the United States (475,000+), Spain (157,000+), Italy (147,000+), Germany (119,000+) and France (118,000+).

The highest death rates were reported in Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and New York.

