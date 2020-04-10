Covid 19 coronavirus: 6000 families line up at Texas Food Bank

A Texas food bank has distributed 450 tons of food to 6,000 families in a single day, while millions across the country turn to charitable organizations to avoid getting hungry in coronavirus outbreaks.

Shocking photos show thousands of cars lined up at the San Antonio Merchant Plaza during the huge food distribution event on Thursday (US time).

Families have been waiting for hours to get vegetables, fresh fruits and other untouchable goods that can be hard to find while panicking-buying leafy shelves are empty in stores.

“The need is so great,” Health Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said of the huge turnout.

“We’re moving through food so fast, this is our second big distribution this week, but there are hundreds of distributions going on all the time.”

The “Mega Gift” event will be held twice a week, as long as remaining home orders are available in the city, available to people who pre-register online.

The audition marked the fourth time they held the event – and the biggest turnout yet.

Michael Guerra, the lead food bank, said 5000 families had signed up for the latest event, but there were even more.

Guerra said he expected each family to leave with enough food to last the rest of the month – about two groceries full.

Pete Delgado was among the thousands of people waiting in line on Thursday.

He told FOX San Antonio that he and his wife are both disabled, and that he arrived at Trader’s Square in the middle of the night to make sure his family was not hungry.

“I’m here for an easy 12 hours,” Delgado said.

“And it’s important to me and my wife because we have nothing to eat at home. I brought crabs and peanut butter as a snack to get me through the night.

“We didn’t have any bread or lunch, or anything to do for lunch, a picnic for me to stay at night, so I was just eating peanut butter and jelly and crackers.”

