Covid-19 coronavirus: 66 in a South African hospital has infections, mostly staff

Sixty-six people in a single hospital in South Africa have been positive about coronary heart disease in the past few days, the health minister said today, as concern among health workers has been mounting due to the scarcity of protective equipment.

At least 48 of the people who tested positive at St Augustine’s hospital in Durban are staff, Zweli Mkhize said. He said authorities are investigating closed parts of the facility.

The minister also sought to alleviate the fears of health care workers after one union went to court last week pushing the government for more protective gear. South Africa’s supplies will last up to eight weeks, he said, adding that no one will be forced to work where they feel unprotected.

St Augustine is one of Durban’s largest private hospitals, said Denis Chopera, a virologist working in the city.

Masked doctors walk outside St. Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, South Africa.

“This certainly points to the problem of protecting our health care workers,” he said.

“These health workers go home and infect their families. Many will return home to small towns and informal settlements, which are crowded places where the virus could spread. There is a need for regular, frequent worker tests. This is a big challenge for South Africa.”

“This is an unbearable situation. A frontline medical practitioner must always be protected,” South African Medical Association president Angelique Coetzee said last week.

South Africa, the most developed country in Africa, has the most confirmed virus cases on the continent with more than 1700. The health minister said less than 100 people across the country are hospitalized.

Cases across the continent peaked at 10,000 on Tuesday, and shortages of protective gear are acute in many countries, which have some of the world’s poorest equipped and poorly funded health systems. One is South Sudan, which announced its first case on Sunday.

Increasing numbers of countries have taken tough measures to try to contain the spread of the virus, from national locks in South Africa and Rwanda to the closure of some of Africa’s largest cities, including Lagos in Nigeria.

In Nairobi, a day after a trip to and from the capital of Kenya was wiped out, there were signs of frustration.

“I was traveling from my home in Nairobi to go back to my village to collect some food for the market, and then I ran out of the bus to get home,” said one upset traveler, Joyce Mueni. “Eventually I borrowed the money, but now I’m blocked.”

Some families were traveling with bags and children and avoiding roadblocks, walking through fields in or out of town.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Catherine Ringera, at the Athi River Police Station.

Fifty-two of Africa’s 54 countries now have the virus. In Ethiopia, Africa’s general manager Ethiopian Airlines said three crew members testified positively. Tewolde Gebremariam did not give any details.

And in the latest example of the financial pain created by the pandemic, he said the airline lost revenue by $ 550 million and cut 90% of flights. He dismissed claims that the airline trusts employees.

– AP

