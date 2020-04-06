Covid 19 coronavirus: A 1-year-old preterm infant dies of viral complications

A 1-day-old preterm baby girl died of complications from Covid-19 after her mother, who was positive for coronavirus, gave birth on April 1.

A week ago the Louisiana mother was admitted to a hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, including shortness of breath and fever.

She was put on a ventilator before entering premature labor and delivered her daughter prematurely at 22 weeks.

Beau Clark said the baby who died less than a day ago was not positive for Covid-19, but officials are considering Covid-19’s death because of the “positive nature of the mother.”

“Unfortunately her pregnancy, which she bore, she did a preterm labor and eventually gave birth to the baby prematurely, and in doing so, the baby, due to the extreme prematurity, did not survive,” Clark said.

“The child has so far not been positive for Covid-19, yet the mother was and, talking to the state epidemiologist, we all agree, myself included and the doctors involved in the care that this would be Covid-19-related death due to the positive nature of the mother in this scenario.

“If she had not been positive with Covid-19, would not have required wind supply, would not have had the shortness of breath and hypoxia associated with the virus, she probably would not have gone into premature labor and would have been a different outcome,” Clark said.

He said this is the first case of its kind in Louisiana, but after speaking to other officials around the United States, “cases like this have occurred.”

“You hope that this will never happen here in our state, but it has and we are definitely addressing that issue,” he said.

Clark said the death of the newborn is an important reminder to join the guidance of public health officials.

“This really brings a strong point that we all need to pay attention to the quarantine, to the social distance and the isolation.”

