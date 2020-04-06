Covid-19 coronavirus: A hunt for medical supplies creates a market of despair

Shadow migrants, ghost shipments, prices rising by the hour, goods flown by private plane.

What sounds like an organized crime thriller is now the new reality for rulers desperately trying to find the medical equipment their states need in the throats of a pandemic.

With the federal stock dwindling rapidly and the Trump Administration limiting access to what’s left, heads of state are taking extra measures to secure face masks, vents, gloves and other equipment essential to fighting the blast.

They dared in a world market place one ruler described as the “savage, savage, western” just to compete against each other and their own federal government.

They have watched the price of a fan double and masks go for 10 times their original price. They turned to wealthy friends and companies for help.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has joined NFL owner Robert Kraft to send the Patriots’ plane to China to get over a million masks.

In New York, the epicenter of the explosion in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has looked closer to home to secure ventilators, issuing an order that forces even private hospitals to redistribute ventilators to hospitals in need.

“Let them prosecute me,” Cuomo said.

Stacks of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

All this has caused many rulers to call on the federal government to centralize procurement.

But President Donald Trump has not appeared prone to intervention in the private market.

And the White House made it clear this week that Trump views the federal stock as a “backup” for the states.

“It’s the biggest frustration,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who heads the National Governors Association.

“We said they were competing on the open markets with an uneven distribution of these issues, and now the federal government is competing with us – and other countries competing against us – and then a very limited supply of all of these issues and no real coordination of where it’s going. “

Hogan said there were advances from the Federal Emergency Management Agency handing over supplies of the nation’s declining stock market, but he described it as a “small percentage” of what is needed. “

“We’ve bought everything we can possibly get our hands on in the open market everywhere – not just at home, but all over the world, from places like (southern) Korea and China,” he said.

Not only do governments compete with each other for the precious and ever-increasing supplies. States also sometimes compete with their own hospital systems, which are trying to get direct shipments, so that they can quickly provide their medical workers.

Masks are sold on a street corner in Los Angeles.

Hospital employees like Dr. Daniel Durand, a physician and chief innovation officer for a hospital system in Maryland, now have a role they never imagined trying to find personal protective equipment in a market gone hay.

As just one example, Durand said that the coveted N95 face masks used to cost less than a dollar each cannot be found for less than $ 3.70. And that’s a barrier: Many buyers are willing to pay much more – up to $ 10 USD.

He said some intermediaries are threatening to take their products to another hospital when he starts asking basic questions.

“And then what I hear is people pay millions for shipments and nothing shows,” said Durand, who is the president of radiology for LifeBridge Health’s five hospitals. “So, it’s just totally people cheating hospitals.”

Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne is monitoring providers for that state’s medical device and said they should treat people with questionable qualifications, and little time to determine whether they are qualified or reliable.

“Everyone knows someone who knows someone in China,” he said.

Last week, Trump acknowledged that the federal stock was nearly depleted, signaling that states would remain largely on their own as the death toll begins to rise. Many rulers have been complaining for weeks that they did not receive the shipments they requested from the nation’s supply.

Mediators and suppliers take advantage of the despair: Smaller fans, which sold $ 11,000 to $ 14,000, now range from $ 20,000 to $ 30,000, said Christian Mitchell, Deputy Governor of Illinois Democratic Administration J.B. Pritzker. More expensive models that totaled $ 45,000 now cost $ 20,000 more.

“Your choices are between, ‘Am I getting enough of what I need to protect my former doctors, or am I getting enough fans to make sure more people stay alive? Or are people dying?’ said.

Big states like California have an advantage because their sheer size gives them massive purchasing power that others lack.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he does not want that power to hurt smaller states and has contacted Washington, Illinois, New Jersey and others about creating a partnership to centralize their purchases.

“A lot of what you hear is true about being the wild west out there,” Newsom said.

Small states, like New Hampshire, are at a disadvantage.

“I’m sorry, New Hampshire doesn’t have the scale to compete with the state of New York, with the state of Illinois,” said Brendan Williams, president of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents the state’s nursing homes.

“If it just makes such Darwinians free, like Lord of the Flies … I don’t know what to say. It is completely unconscious. It is unimaginable that we are now. “

Some states are working with private manufacturers to convert buildings so they can produce their own medical equipment.

LifeBridge Health is among those who take matters into their own hands.

It transformed a building in the suburbs of Baltimore into a factory to produce masks.

The oncology chief of LifeBridge, who sewed, trained 40 employees how to make the masks, said Durand, the radiologist.

“It’s like half a sewing factory, half a surgical section,” he said.

