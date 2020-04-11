Covid 19 coronavirus: A race for a vaccine on politics, not just science

The race is with the virus, but “vaccine nationalism” threatens the impetus for international agreement and cooperation.

If you thought the space race was nerve wracking, you haven’t seen anything yet. Across the world, scientists in more than 100 dispersed teams are working to produce a coronavirus vaccine.

The stakes could not be higher. On the table are not only millions of lives and many billions of dollars and renminbi, but perhaps a century of geo-political power and status. If science is Covid-19’s forced exit to the world, then a working vaccine holds the most likely key to the door.

Yesterday the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) released research that revealed the breadth and scale of the race. No organization has better intelligence, as its purpose is to “stimulate and accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases”.

“As of April 8, 2020, 115 vaccine candidates are in various stages of development,” the study, published in the journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, reveals. Of these, 78 are “confirmed to be active”. The status of the remaining 37 is hidden from public view.

Scientists in more than 100 scattering teams are working at a rapid pace to produce a coronavirus vaccine. Photo / Engraving Images

The study found a wide range of technology platforms were being used, including traditional and innovative approaches. While most develop antigens that will be delivered by injection, there are also pills and nasal drops in the duct.

Almost everyone seeks to induce “neutralizing antibodies” within the recipient. Most aim to act against the “spice protein” that surrounds Covid-19, and which it uses to root its way into our respiratory cells.

Most of the active projects are still in the research or preclinical stages. However, five teams have vaccines that have been transferred to clinical development. At least two of these are already administering test vaccines to volunteers in America and China.

Modern, a US biotechnology company, was able to begin clinical testing of its mRNA-based vaccine just 63 days after Covid-19 gene sequencing was released by Chinese scientists.

Unlike space race, the mail for Covid vaccine is governed by private sectors. Of the 78 confirmed vaccines in development, 72 percent are being harassed by the industry. They include large pharmaceutical companies – such as Janssen, Sanofi, Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKine – but most are smaller biotechnology firms. The remaining 28 percent are led by academic, public sector and other non-profit organizations.

The geographic breakdown is also interesting. Of the confirmed active vaccine candidates, 46 percent are in North America while China, Asia and Australia and Europe each account for 18%.

On the bright side, notes Cepi: “Lead developers of active vaccine candidates Covid-19 are distributed across 19 countries, which collectively represent more than three quarters of the global population.”

But there are previous obstacles. Creating an effective vaccine in record time is one thing, but billions of individual doses should then be manufactured and distributed. And those obstacles are more about access to capital and politics than science.

Consider manufacturing. Vaccines have never been manufactured before and, as the vaccines that will be finally proven to work, are still unknown, it is unclear what type of manufacturing or factories will be needed.

According to Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of Cepi, this means that production facilities will need to be set up in advance and vaccines produced in volume before we know they work.

“We need to move leading candidates to manufacturing as soon as they are ready to roll,” Hatchett told the Telegraph.

“We need to have inventory prior to data security and efficiency, so it will be ready for release as soon as (the data) comes in.”

The other big obstacle will be getting world leaders to see the “race with the virus,” Hatchett said. The alternative is what he calls “wax nationalism.”

“Our response is guided by three principles – speed, scale and access. A vaccine will be a scarce commodity when it first becomes available … it seems critical to us to protect healthcare systems for physicians first and then the most vulnerable groups.”

Hopefully you will make a major push to get a “fair distribution” strategy for vaccines at the G20 in the coming weeks. If an international agreement is reached, everyone will win. If not, the race may be free for everyone.

You may bury your head at the thought of it, but it’s not just altruism that drives deals like these – it’s enlightened self-interest.

“Most G20 countries do not have vaccine manufacturing capacity and no country knows for sure that it will have that facility for Covid-19,” Hatchett notes.

Maybe that common uncertainty will suffice. It is one thing to win a race like this, it is quite another to lose it.

