Covid-19 coronavirus: a vaccine would trick the body into building defenses against virus strikes

Both major British projects to develop a vaccine aim to force the body to build defenses against the life-threatening Covid-19 virus before meeting it.

They do this by introducing the body to something that looks like the virus, initiating an immune response, without actually causing the disease itself.

In particular, they aim to mimic a distinct spike-shaped protein on the surface of the coronavirus. They hope that this dam will cause the body to generate antibodies that, if needed, would destroy reality.

One project is at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University led by Professor Sarah Gilbert, the other is at Imperial College London led by Professor Robin Shattock.

But although the two projects have similar goals, their methods of eliciting this antibody response are very different.

At Oxford, Gilbert’s team is effectively trying to adapt a different virus, taken from a chimpanzee, to get the job done.

At Imperia, Shattock’s team plans to inject a harmless genetic prescription of Sars-CoV-2 into the body so that the body itself can generate the spike proteins.

“We’re basically using nucleic acid, RNA, to deliver the code for the virus’s surface protein,” Shattock told the BBC.

“And that’s why we deliver that in an essentially liquid droplet. The Oxford group does something similar but uses a male particle to deliver its genetic code to the cells after injection.”

This male component – chimpanzee adenovirus Oxford 1, or ChAdOx1 – has already been studied as a possible vaccine delivery mechanism against another coronavirus, medieval respiratory syndrome (Mers), which emerged in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

Now it has been refurbished as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

A clinical trial will begin today in the UK to test its effectiveness.

In the test, 510 healthy adults between 18 and 55 years old will be divided into five different groups, and will participate in the study for about six months, with the possibility of having an extra follow-up visit after the end of 12 months. , in May 2021.

Two groups will receive a single dose of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, containing 50 billion so-called “male particles”.

Two control groups will instead receive a single dose of the MenACWY vaccine, which protects against four strains of the meningococcal bacteria – A, C, W and Y.

No one will know what they gave.

The fifth group, meanwhile, will receive two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, one at the beginning of the trial and one after four weeks.

The process has two very simple goals: whether the vaccine works, and it is safe, and will therefore test for cases of Covd-19 after six months, and also check for the so-called “serious adverse events” or SAE.

Imperial’s study will not begin until June. But according to Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, who this week announced £ 22.5 million in funding for Imperial, government money would support clinical trials “to estimate a sample of several thousand”, and to follow an even bigger trial.

Access to such human trials is now the fruit of drastically accelerated work.

Chinese scientists have revealed the Sars-Cov-2 genetic code within weeks of the first cases.

By early February, Shattock’s team had already taken this code and folded the instructions for the spice protein into a genetic molecule called a plasmid that can replicate itself.

Together, this self-breeding recipe was injected into mice to see if it was safe.

The success of such animal tests allowed the team to progress to the human tests.

Shattock said it is an advantage to have two teams – Oxford and Imperial – working on different methods.

“Why it’s good to have both approaches is that there are a lot of risks of failure along the way.”

So with two approaches we are increasing the chances of having an effective vaccine in the UK, ”he explained.

“And both of these approaches could have complementary action, and so they could eventually be combined if we need to have a premium and an acceleration to make an even more effective vaccine for some populations.”

