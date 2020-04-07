Covid-19 coronavirus: acting US navy commander undergoes resignation amid terror

Thomas Modly, secretary of the US Navy, resigned today, according to two officials, just hours after publicly apologizing for the dishonest dismissal of the officer he had fired as captain of the US coroner-virus striker Theodore Roosevelt.

Modly’s replacement will be James McPherson, a veteran navy who currently serves as undersecretary of the Army. The senate was confirmed in that position last month. Prior to that he was general counsel of the army.

Modly created a burning controversy by firing Roosevelt’s crew, Capt. Brett Crozier, last week, saying Crozier showed “extremely bad judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the Covid-19 explosion on his ship.

Modale then flew to the ship, at a port in Guam, and gave a speech to the crew in which he crouched Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to master an aircraft carrier.

Yesterday, at the insistence of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Modly issued a public apology, but then the Democrats’ calls in Congress about his resignation were growing. Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Modly should go.

“Unfortunately, the actions and words of Acting Secretary Modly show his failure to prioritize the strong protection of our troops,” Pelosi said in a written statement. “He showed a serious lack of the sound judgment and strong leadership needed during this time. Acting Secretary Modly must be removed from office or resign.”

At least 173 sailors aboard the ship were positive about the coronaviruses. About 2000 of the 4865 crew were taken off the ship to be tested.

The episode, which began when the Roosevelt reported its first Covid-19 case among the crew on March 22, two weeks after making port in Vietnam, is one of the more extraordinary dramas in recent U.S. military history.

In addition to the health threat posed to the crew of more than 4800 sailors, the blast left the warship indefinitely and created conflict at the highest levels of the Pentagon.

Esper publicly expressed his support for Modly’s decision to fire Crozier, but after Modly’s talk about the ship, Esper became dismayed. Just hours after Modly released a statement yesterday defending his words, Esper forced Modly to reverse course and issue a public apology.

“I want to apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused,” he wrote, referring to his speech on Roosevelt. “I also want to apologize directly to Captain Crozier, his family, and the entire crew of Theodore Roosevelt for any pain that my remarks may have caused.”

– AP

