Covid 19 coronavirus: Africa’s 43% jump in viral cases in 1 week cares experts

Africa recorded a 43-cent jump in reported Covid-19 cases last week, highlighting a World Health Organization warning that the 1.3 billion continent could become the next epicenter of the global outbreak.

Africa also has “very, very limited” and “very very strained” test capacity, John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in his weekly briefing on Thursday.

The growth of infections on the continent is almost certainly under-reported and even higher in reality, say medical experts.

A recent WHO report painted a bleak picture for Africa, one of the last continents to be hit by the pandemic. The WHO warned that the virus could kill more than 300,000 people and push 30 million into desperate poverty.

Africa still has time to avoid such a disaster, Nkengasong said, but testing people and tracking virus cases is crucial.

“It all depends on what we’re discussing here, what is it, are you testing? Are you finding the cases? Are you isolating and tracking the contacts?” Nkengasong said, adding that the WHO report “is not a prediction that means it has to happen.”

According to Nkengasong’s own criteria, Africa is struggling on the test front.

In the two months since the continent began mobilizing to fight the explosion, fewer than 500,000 tests have been performed on the population of more than 1 billion. That’s only 325 people tested per 1 million people, Nkengasong said. By comparison, that’s much lower than Italy, one of the world’s most deprived countries, he said.

“If you don’t test, you don’t find. And if you don’t test, you’re blinded. If you don’t test, you don’t advance the curve,” Nkengasong said.

African governments reported nearly 26,000 cases on Thursday according to the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 16,000 a week ago. About 1,200 people died. Although those figures are still relatively small in the world picture, the sharp rise in cases is causing concern, Nkengasong said. The previous week saw an increase of 29%.

The African Centers for Disease Control aims to conduct 1 million more trials in Africa over the next four weeks and 10 million trials in the next four months. Nkengasong said the overall effort is hampered: The existing weakness of the health services in many African countries says.

“I’d like to make sure I’m very clear on this,” he said. “It’s an empty battle to build health systems while you need them … That’s what we’re actually doing now. We’re playing trap and that’s a very, very difficult thing to do.”

It is not exclusively bad news for Africa. South Africa has the largest number of reported cases with around 3,300, but Africa’s most developed economy is praised for an aggressive testing program. South Africa, backed by existing infrastructure, has carried out more than 130,000 tests, according to its health minister.

And “they’re starting to see a bend in their curve.” said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa. But South Africa’s early and tentative signs of success – aided, perhaps, by strict closure – are being pushed back by “relevant increases” in virus cases in some countries in West Africa and East Africa, Moeti said.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with 200 million people and a high population density, is an abrupt example of the general lack of testing and health care system in the continent. The country reported 873 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths, but carried out only 7,153 trials on Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. About 5,000 of those tests came in just last week.

“The truth is that we have to work with what we have. We certainly didn’t start at the baseline where South Africa started,” said Chikwe Ihekweazu, general manager of the Nigerian center.

“A lot of lessons will be learned here and around the world. But the middle of a crisis is not the time when you can suddenly build an infrastructure base that you need 20 or 30 years to build.”

