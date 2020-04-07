Covid-19 coronavirus: After crisis subsides, service industries may change forever

For years, personal trainer Amanda Tikalsky didn’t have to worry much about her job.

The record 11-year expansion of the U.S. economy has offered security to service workers like her.

Then came the coronavirus, which shut down the Milwaukee Athletic Club, where she worked for 15 years.

She organized online exercise sessions to save money. About 25 percent of her clients made the leap with her.

“It’s a fix for everyone,” “she said.” We are used to being face to face.

But even as the virus threat subsides, Tikalsky predicts that many clients will continue to practice at home.

The stop is also likely to change their own shopping habits. She has a new appreciation for the ease of shopping online.

The pandemic is almost certain to leave a mark on the way people work, shop and socialize, perhaps constantly changing the way many service industries work.

Consumers will think harder about the health implications of popping into packed restaurants and cinemas.

More businesses will embrace the efficiency of employees who work at home, and the move to online shopping will accelerate.

“We’ve never had a crisis where we couldn’t socialize with people,” said John Gordon, founder of Pacific Management Consulting Group in San Diego, which advises restaurants.

Until March, bondage workers – from dishwashers to real estate – enjoyed record highs in the labor market. U.S. service jobs have been on the rise for a decade.

The sector seemed almost immune to failures in the economy. Even no low-wage competition abroad or automation has seemed to threaten service jobs that require direct contact with customers.

Then the virus arrived. It has boosted the service economy, which accounts for 84 percent of U.S. private-sector employment. It exhausted 659,000 service jobs in March – 94 percent of the jobs that disappeared last month as the U.S. economy plunged into recession.

Certainly many more are required. In an interview today on CNBC, former President Janet Yellen predicted that unemployment rates could climb to the levels of the Great Depression.

But she added that since the economy was solid before the boom, the return to normal employment could happen much faster than during the Depression or after the Great Recession 2007-2009.

When the economy goes nuts, manufacturers, not service providers, most often hit hardest.

This time not. The virus has been effective for companies that rely on social gatherings – restaurants, cinemas, theaters, hotels, airlines, gyms, shopping malls.

More than 250,000 stores are temporarily closed, accounting for nearly 60 percent of retail square footage, according to Neil Saunders, CEO of GlobalData Retail, a research firm.

The situation is similar in many other countries. In Wuhan, China, where the viral outbreak began, consumers are still reluctant to go shopping as conditions are slowly returning to normal.

Josh Rivas is among the millions of employment victims in the United States. He works on the Metro at a resting place in Connecticut, where he and co-workers were fired because of the virus in the middle of a traffic jam on the square.

“We can’t afford to miss a day’s pay because we have families we need to take care of and bills we have to pay,” he said.

In recessions, factories are often the first to not work, and they do not always bring them back. US manufacturers still employ 918,000 fewer workers than they did before the Great Recession. In the same period, service employment is up nearly 14 million.

Economists are concerned about whether service employees will face the kind of economic disruption that manufacturers have endured.

Much depends on the rescue efforts put together by the government and the Federal Reserve. Congress and the White House are throwing at least $ 2.2 trillion on U.S. businesses and homes in a desperate attempt to prevent them from going under before the health crisis ends.

“As long as we do the right policy, we should get a pretty strong recovery,” said Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist at the liberal Economic Policy Institute and a former chief economist at the Labor Department. “When the lock is over, I think we’ll get a pretty decent rebound.”

Shierholz does not expect a “transformative” change to service sectors.

However, some of the effects of the outbreak are likely to last, analysts say.

Gathered in their homes, people have rediscovered the convenience of shopping online – something that is likely to accelerate the decline of traditional retail stores, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton.

Restaurants have closed their dining rooms and reduced service to replenishment, delivery and pickup. Swonk expects the trend toward midwifery to continue after the health crisis.

Restaurant consultant Gordon predicts that local governments will reduce restaurant capacity to avoid dining companions. “Some of the places we used to be were just speeding. Can you see us doing that now?” ‘He said.

Millions spent weeks working from home, and the experience was hidden to many, and their bosses. Meetings and even virtual afternoon cocktail parties can be organized in Zoom, WhatsApp or other programs.

“We’re just discovering that we can have wonderful seminars and conferences online a lot easier. We don’t have to travel anywhere,” said Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

This is a concern for airlines and hotels that rely on business travel, sometimes to subsidize discounts for holiday travelers.

The increased appeal of home offices could also have implications for real estate markets, giving more workers expanded housing options because they will not need to travel to their jobs.

But there may be limits to our enthusiasm for isolating ourselves at home.

49-year-old Becky Ahlgren Bedics, of Fishers, Indiana, has been working with Zoom since her clubhouse closed temporarily in mid-March.

But she plans to move on to the club when it reopens. She misses the comrade.

“You have such a relationship with people,” she added.

