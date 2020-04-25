Covid 19 coronavirus: Among the Indian Slumdog Million neighborhood in lock

Authorities in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum – home to one million people – are turning to increasingly stringent measures to enforce coronavirus locksmithing rules; residents say they are often beaten if they leave their homes, and drone surveillance hovers over their heads.

The Covid-19 pandemic awaits India strongly. With 23,452 reported cases and 723 deaths, hospitals across the country are already overwhelmed.

With poorly ventilated, dense housing, populations in slums like Dharavi are expected to be badly affected by the virus.

A doctor checks the temperature of a girl in Dharavi. Photo / Rafiq Maqbool

But residents of Asia’s largest slime, perhaps best known as the slum-to-rich billionaire’s sleazy arrangement, Slumdog Millionaire, are concerned that they should be treated as “animals,” as authorities consider testing an untested drug linked to heart attacks against or. to find a cure for the virus.

Javed Shaikh, a local tourist guide who has lived in Dharavi all his life, says food is scarce and police attack people with sticks as they wear out of their compressed homes.

Shaikh, like many of the slum’s citizens, lives with five family members in a home that measures 9 km.

“It’s very very tiny. It’s like a little cage,” he tells The Sunday Telegraph.

Drones are now circling over the corrugated iron roofs to monitor activity in Dharavi’s hard-to-reach pockets, worrying residents.

“Police flew a drone over our neighborhood and saw some people sitting outside with water collection,” says one resident who wants to remain anonymous.

“So they came and started beating people with their sticks. I stood in the doorway and they pushed me inside.”

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the slum increases daily – to 214 on Thursday night – the local economy has stalled as authorities cling to content efforts.

As part of these efforts to end the pandemic, Mumbai city officials are considering testing an anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis – where medicine is given to healthy people to prevent infection – on groups of people in Dharavik and other nearby slime.

The government has released a $ 50 million package to help the media industry, which has seen advertising revenue plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The drug was recommended by Donald Trump, the U.S. president, as a “game changer” for the coronavirus, but has not been shown to significantly treat the virus and it comes with serious side effects including an increased risk of heart attack, nausea. , and blurred vision.

Sabina Khan, who lives in Dharavi with her son, takes care of the trials.

“I don’t feel right about that, we’re not animals,” she says, adding, “But this thing isn’t new to us.”

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Vinod Shetty, a human rights lawyer and founder of the Acorn Foundation, an NGO that works with slum dwellers, says: “Residents feel they will be treated badly, as usual. And that stems from their long experience with public hospitals and authorities.”

Dharavi is a vibrant community and economic power in Mumbai, with an annual economic output of $ 1 billion. Prior to confinement, its residents worked in thousands of Dharavi factories or flew into the city to work as laborers and domestic staff.

Shetty says governments relied on Dharavi to work to transform Mumbai into a global city, but little has happened for the residents of the neighborhood.

“They live in conditions like 1920’s England,” he says.

Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, was praised by some for quickly implementing the lockdown on 1.3 billion people in India in March, but many noted that the tactic disproportionately affects the poorest. Just under half of the mumbai residents live in slums like Dharavi.

Social distancing is completely impossible and content is an uphill task. Lack of infrastructure means hundreds of people depend on community toilets and crowds of people online to buy food at the markets, which are only open for a few hours every morning.

Khan says “shopkeepers are raising prices day by day” and basic products like matchboxes, rice and nuts are now more expensive.

Many people in Dharavi – including thousands of migrant workers – lack a government rational card that would entitle them to small amounts of rice and wheat flour.

Laxmi Kamble, a resident of Dharavi, is unable to access her government membership because her name is listed on her ex-husband’s reasonable card and she does not have her own.

New Zealand has another coronavirus death – a man in his 60s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch. The country also has five new Covid-19 cases today – two confirmed and three probable.

Residents say they received little help accessing food.

Shetty says members of the Acorn Foundation have distributed more than 7000 meals within Dharavi, but he cares about how to safely keep them all.

“There is a constant danger that our volunteers and staff will be exposed to coronavirus.”

City officials say they are working to increase the food supply in Dharavi, and have so far distributed more than 20,000 packages of food.

Minister Jacinda Ardern reminds a journalist that she is not Dr. Ashley Bloomfield during a Coronavirus press conference. Video / Let’s remember this

According to Kiran Dighavkar, an assistant city commissioner who oversees Dharavi, officials have focused on five “red zones” where most cases are located; these areas have been sealed by the general public, and food and medicine are delivered to the door of each family.

A group of more than 20 doctors, many of them volunteers, went door-to-door to do thermal imaging scans of 50,000 people.

The government is also working quickly to expand its quarantine capacity, from 1200 beds to 2000 beds within the next few days.

For Sheikh, the tour guide, there is little to do now other than wait for the locking to end on 3 May. He hopes it will not be extended any longer, but that remains a possibility.

“It’s a difficult time for all of us,” Shaikh says. “We have to check for the virus, so let’s stay home. But let’s do something fast so we can get out again. And go to work.”

.