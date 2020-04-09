Covid 19 coronavirus: An angry man calls police at a shaken supermarket

Mom detailed the moment when her teenage daughter was abused by a customer while working at an Australian supermarket.

Kate Munn said an “aggressive” shopper called police on daughter Hayley Evans on Saturday while working in the Sydney Beach suburb of Manly because she did not wear any gloves.

A teenager working at Coles abused by a runaway client. Photo / Kate Munn

The use of gloves is not a requirement under the Covid-19 Hygiene Practices of the Federal Government of Australia for Overalls.

“She worked in the box on Saturday and was questioned by an Iranian and aggressive client who demanded to know why she was not wearing any gloves,” Munn told news.com.au.

“She shook it a little, but she explained that gloves were optional and she used hand sanitizer.”

Munn shared the experience in a Facebook group, where many were surprised by the way Hayley – who works part-time while studying at home – was treated.

Munn said she shares the story to make people aware of the situation our supermarket workers are facing. Photo / Kate Munn

But Munn said it emphasized how “uncomfortable” Australians feel in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic.

“Coles was very supportive, she had administrative support. One of the other staff members heard the client call the police. It was crazy,” she said.

“It’s so indicative of the level of discomfort and discomfort in society at the moment. We may have overcome our toilet paper panic by buying, but we have caused one discomfort in another.”

Hayley is doing “well” but Munn said she shared the story because it was important that people were aware of the situation to the supermarket workers.

NSW Police told news.com.au that the incident was not a police matter while Coles said it “does not tolerate abuse or disrespect” against its employees.

“The safety of our clients and housemates is our primary focus and we continue to work closely with the Australian Government to review our health and safety arrangements for storage members in line with their recommendations,” a Coles spokesman said.

The supermarket giant said it is spending an additional $ 1 million a week to “extensively clean” stores and increase the number of security guards to keep people safe during this time of unprecedented demand.

Coles added team members were not required to wear gloves when working at the chest.

Covid-19 Australian Government Hygiene Practices for Supermarkets states that washing hands regularly or using alcohol-based hand rubs will offer more protection against Covid-19 than wearing gloves.

Official advice also states that wearing gloves can lead to “compassion and decreased hand washing, possibly increasing the risk of contracting the virus.”

Hayley’s story is one of many sad stories emerging from Australian supermarkets today. Last week another worried mom shared a photo of her teenage daughter after finishing a move at Woolworths.

Debara Nydrle, from Townsville in Queensland, shared a hoodie of her 18-year-old daughter Jordyn collapsing on the couch in floods of tears while he was still in his green Woolies uniform.

This photo showed the brutal reality of working in a supermarket during the coronavirus crisis. Photo / Facebook / Debara Nydrle

In a fierce post, Debara urged people to think about the way they behave during the coronavirus crisis.

“Thanks to all the holes in Freaking A” who think it’s okay to abuse your Woolies staff to the point that you break them down … every day … multiple times daily … abusing them for things they don’t control … Like freaking Un Australian, “she said in the post shared Monday.

The gruesome photo leak has been shared more than 3500 times and has received a torrent of comments from equally frustrated friends.

