Covid-19 coronavirus: An expert claims retaliation for an antidepressant drug Trump tricked

The head of a government agency fighting the coronavirus pandemic claimed today that he was expelled for opposing politically linked efforts to promote a malaria drug that U.S. President Donald Trump proposed without proof as a cure for Covid-19.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement that he was briefly removed from his job yesterday and reassigned to a smaller role. His lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called it “simple and straightforward retaliation.”

Controversy has revolved around the malaria drug hydrochloride since Trump began promoting it from the podium in the White House hall.

BARDA, the agency Bright previously headed, is a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services created to counter threats of bioterrorism and infectious diseases. Recently tried to jump-start work on a vaccine for the coronavirus.

“I speak out because to fight this deadly virus, science – not politics or chronicle – must lead the way,” Bright, who has a doctorate in immunology, said in his statement, which was released by his lawyers.

“Specifically, and contrary to misleading directives, I have limited the extensive use of chloroquine and hydrochlorokine, promoted by the Administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit,” Bright said.

“I have also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections,” he added.

Bright and his attorneys are requesting investigations by the HHS inspector general and the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that has as part of its charge the protection of government cripples.

“While I am willing to look at all options and think“ out of the box ”for effective treatments, I have rightly resisted efforts to provide an untested drug on demand to the U.S. public,” Bright wrote.

He also alluded to “conflicts with HHS political leadership” about his efforts to “invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives.”

One of the main criticisms of the Trump administration’s pandemic response is that little happened in the month of February to store necessary equipment.

“Science, serving the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics,” Bright said.

There was no immediate response from HHS to Bright’s allegations. The HHS inspector general’s office had no response to his request for an investigation.

Trump has repeatedly warned about the malaria drug during his regular coronavirus reports, calling it a “game changer,” and suggesting that its skeptics will prove erroneous. He offered patient testimony that the drug was a livelihood.

But a recent study of 368 patients in U.S. veterans ’hospitals found no benefit from hydroxylorochin – and further deaths. The study was an early look at the drug, which sparked debate in the medical community, and many doctors were careful to use it.

Hydroxychloroquine was given to patients in the New York area, the nation’s most intense Vov-19 site. It is usually given in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin.

Early in the outbreak, there were some reports that foreign doctors found it useful.

Bright’s allegations were first reported by Brighton New York Times.

An official biography describes him as an expert on influenza and infectious diseases who joined the agency 10 years ago and has focused on vaccine development. He also held the title of HHS deputy secretary for preparation and response, reporting to Dr. Robert Kadlec. Bright’s new position is with the National Institute of Health.

