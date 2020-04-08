Covid-19 coronavirus: Australia passes milestone with clutch of new cases

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in Australia was 6000, and the death toll reached 50.

A 62-year-old woman has died at Royal Adelaide Hospital and Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has also announced that another person has died.

That comes after seven coronavirus victims were announced on Tuesday on the deadliest day of the outbreak, capturing a horror four days that added 20 people to Australia’s death toll.

Western Australia’s Prime Minister Mark McGowan has announced two more deaths in his state, bringing his tally to six. Two people aged 70 have died, with a quarantine preventing an infected partner from saying goodbye.

A man who was aboard the cruise ship Artania died in Joondalup Health Center, while a woman traveling abroad died in a Royal hospital. The woman’s husband, who also has Covid-19, is reportedly denied permission to see her in hospital and remains in a Perth hotel.

WA Health Minister Roger Cook said such difficult decisions are made by medical staff and he will not second guess them, but will conduct investigations. He said welfare checks were being done to quarantine people in hotels and extra efforts were being made for the sad man.

NSW earlier this week reported two more deaths, Victoria its eleventh, South Australia its first and Tasmania its third.

This came after 11 victims were announced in a wave of deaths on Sunday and Monday, including the youngest so far – a man in his 50s who died at a Victorian hospital and a 61-year-old man who died at Hornsby Hospital in Sydney. .

Federal and state health officials are cautiously optimistic after several days of declining new infections.

There are now 6015 total cases, with 2734 in NSW, 1212 in Victoria, 943 in Queensland, 420 in South Australia, 480 in Western Australia, 107 in Tasmania, 99 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

