Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian nurses share horrific stories of abuse of patients, publicly

Health ministers and nurses have revealed “horrific” abuse of health care while working at the front line or making their purchases.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has called for an end to the abuse, which saw nurses, midwives and doctors in the firing range.

Among the most troubling incidents lodged with the NSW Nurses ‘and Nurses’ Association was an intensive care nurse allegedly assaulted after boarding a train with her fur.

Nurses across Sydney also filed complaints after being publicly abused including in shops and supermarkets.

Health care and nurses opened after revealing "horrific" acts of abusive health care providers.

Police were called to Sydney McDonald’s after a pregnant midwife was abused by a driver behind her.

In some of the worst cases, nurses have reported being spat upon and verbally abused by patients awaiting treatment or testing.

“I’m dismayed. I think every right member of our community would be that our doctors and nurses are targeting these people who can’t seem to get it,” Hazzard said.

“I remind that very small section of the community, that same doctor, that same nurse, when you see that guy in a uniform at a hospital – they might put a tube down your throat to bring you to life. You wish you didn’t really do what you did before.

“The rest of us are with our doctors, nurses and health care workers. And I want us all, as a community, to explain to this tiny minority that your behavior is totally unacceptable.

“It’s not Australia, it’s not the way Aussies behave.”

The call to help doctors after Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said that “disgusting behavior directed at Asian Australians” should be reported to the Human Rights Commission.

“It’s called a ‘global pandemic’ for a reason. It affects us all equally,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And we should all stand up against cowardly acts that seek to hurt us and separate us.

“If you see or hear something – say something. Call it. Report it. Send a strong message that there is absolutely no place in Victoria for xenophobia and racism.”

