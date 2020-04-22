Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison fights tears in TV interview

Scott Morrison was moved during a television interview as he talked about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Australians.

The prime minister spoke on the Paul Murray Live program on Sky News on Wednesday night when he was asked about which social distance restrictions are the hardest to impose.

“So many difficult things have happened,” Morrison said.

“What really tires me is how many people have had to deal with deceased loved ones and go through funerals with so few people there.”

Current restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus prevent more than 10 people from attending mourning.

Morrison fought back tears while speaking about the human toll of such a drastic measure, describing the scene as “just awful”.

“We need … Let’s look forward to good days, my friend. They’ll come. They’ll come.”

The prime minister also spoke of his eagerness to see children back in school just as soon as possible.

While the general practitioner maintains sending children to school is safe, many states and territories have advised parents to keep them at home if possible.

“I think when we can achieve that, classrooms are full and kids are learning again … that’s what I’m most excited to see. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Speaking of limitations more broadly that have affected almost every aspect of daily life, Morrison is cautiously optimistic that Australia may be a little earlier than later.

“I don’t want to keep a restriction instead longer than we should,” he said.

Morrison said Australia had already reached its turning point and that “we are already on the way back” to a more normal existence.

“We’ve gotten to where we’re faster than I thought we were going to be. I hope we get to where we want to be faster.”

However, he stressed that “we cannot be impatient” and is speeding up the process.

“Weakness on these issues could lead to a worse situation where we have to lock ourselves back in. The economic pain of that would be worse – I try to avoid that.

“This thing can move like a fast fire. It writes its own rules. We don’t have to tell it what to do. We have to be able to manage it and stay on top of it.”

After the restrictions were eased, the Prime Minister warned that there would continue to be explosions.

“And we’ll get more cases – it just means we have to be careful … not to let it run away from us.”

