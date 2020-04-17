Covid 19 coronavirus: Bangladeshi clothing seeks unpaid wages while orders stop

Hundreds of Bangladeshi workers who produce clothing for global brands have blocked a highway in protest demanding their unpaid wages during a nationwide shutdown that forced most factories to cease operations.

“The government has to take care of us, I haven’t gotten my salary for the last two months,” said a 21-year-old woman, who declined to give her name for fear of a resumption of factory owners.

A leader of the factory owners association blamed global brands for abruptly canceling orders from many factories.

Protests have been reported in several parts of Dhaka, including in Kamlapur and Mirpur, as hundreds of workers blocked a highway outside the capital, disturbing vehicles carrying products.

Bangladesh’s textile industry accounts for nearly 85 percent of the nation’s $ 40 billion in annual exports and employs nearly 4 million workers, mostly women from rural areas. It is in serious trouble after global brands including Walmart, H&M and Marks & Spencer canceled orders for a pandemic coronavirus.

Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Auction Manufacturers and Exporters said that nearly 87 percent of workers were being paid despite the mammoth challenges of the industry.

Orders totaling about $ 3.2 billion have been canceled by global brands, affecting 2.26 million workers, according to the association.

“At a time when buyers are canceling, paying late and asking for discounts even from their existing large suppliers, the smaller ones, including those who subcontract and deliver to traditional and non-traditional markets, are facing liquidity problems,” Huq said.

“Without active supporters of these small factories … solving their cases will be a problem,” she said.

Bangladeshi garment workers block a road demanding their unpaid wages during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo / AP

But she said they will resolve the issue so that workers get their pay.

Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has announced about $ 590 million in low-interest loans for owners of export-oriented factories affected by the virus, in order to pay workers their wages.

Bangladesh, which has the second largest garment industry in the world after China, is under a nationwide car deal until April 25.

– AP

. [TagsToTranslate] World