Covid 19 coronavirus: BBC presenter praised for escaping myth in ‘powerful’ monologue

TV presenter Emily Maitlis is praised for an “extraordinary” monologue in which she attacked a coronavirus “myth” that “needs digging”.

It is not about medical advice or irresponsible medical advice – rather, the “myth” that the pandemic is a “great level” that will affect us all equally.

Hosting BBC News this week, Maitlis, a respected British journalist who Aussies will remember from last year’s prank interview with Prince Andrew, opened with a powerful statement to viewers.

“The language around Covid-19 has at times felt sad and misguided. You do not survive the disease with strength and strength of character, as the Prime Minister’s colleagues will tell us,” she began.

“And the disease is not a ‘great leveler’, the consequences of which, all rich or poor, suffer the same. This is a myth that needs to be cleansed.

“Those who serve on the frontline right now, bus drivers, shelf shoppers, nurses, care home workers, hospital employees and shopkeepers are disproportionately the lowest paid members of our workforce. They are more likely to catch the disease because they are more exposed.

“Those who live in tower blocks and small residences will find the locking more difficult. Those in manual labor will not be able to work from home. This is a health problem with huge ramps for social welfare, and it’s a good thing with huge ramps for the public. , “Maitlis said.

It was a simple statement – perhaps already evident to some – but Maitlis so clearly realized that this pandemic is affecting some more than others, welcomed viewers who praised it as “powerful” and “the strongest minute of current television since coronavirus began.”

Another on social media praised Maitlis for delivering “as great and as brief a comment on the truth of the pandemic as we have yet seen.”

However, others have criticized Maitlis for “drafting” instead of staying impartial.

In another powerful TV moment as Britain grapples with coronavirus, last week a prime minister gave a brutally detailed description of how he died from the virus.

It is possible to believe that Emily Maitlis was mostly right on Newsnight last night, but also that a BBC news program presenter should not have said so. News publishing is a rough slope.

– Nick Timothy (@NJ_Timothy) April 9, 2020

Dr David Hepburn, an intensive care consultant at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Wales, was asked by UK Channel 4 to explain how someone can die after contracting a coronary virus. His overt crisis response in part:

“What we do know is mainly that coronavirus causes respiratory failure. So when it spreads to the lungs, it causes what we call pneumonia, where the lungs get wet and get watered inside.

“So the normal mechanisms that flow in the blood are broken.

“The hard membranes and tissues and the bases of the lungs become porous, and this allows flow to flow out of the circulation into the lungs, almost like a sink.

“One of the things we provide with ventilators is pressure that pushes some of that fluid out and helps keep the lungs open. So … people are exhausted because the work of breathing is so great that they are basically exhausted and dead. “

