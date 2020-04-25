The peasants of Belgium admonished their countrymen to go up on the plate and eat fries twice a week to demolish an excessive potato flow of 750,000 tons, which was built up due to coronaviruses.

Fried, a type of fry that is fried twice, is a national dish in Belgium, where they are regularly paired with mayonnaise and mussels. But potato growers are hit hard by the country’s closure measures, which were imposed in mid-March and restaurants closed.

“We should all eat French fries twice instead of once a week,” Romain Cools, general secretary of Belgapom, the trade association for farmers, said.

Although the iconic fries were given the special disposition to remain open, many closed due to the pandemic. Those that remained open saw levels of customers decline.

The damage has exacerbated the cancellation of many music festivals in Belgium, where fries are eaten in huge quantities.

Belgium is one of the largest exporters of frozen fries in the world, and exports 2.3 million tonnes annually.

But Cools told the newspaper Het Nieuwsblad that the freezer was full and the potatoes were in danger of being wasted.

He said a campaign would soon be launched with an anti-food waste organization and supermarkets to ask Belgians to eat more chips at home, instead of at the traditional frying pan.

Even Belgians could not be expected to make money through three-quarter million tons of tattoos, Cools acknowledged.

“We are also working on sales to Central European countries that want to make starch out of it, and it is also used for animal feed and even electricity,” he said.

Belgapom also sends 25 tons of potatoes to food banks every week until the end of May and possibly longer.

“Our entire potato chain is happy that thanks to this activity we are also contributing to providing delicious and healthy potatoes to the weakest in our society,” Cools said.

French fries have been thought to be fried in Belgium since the 17th century. Legend has it that American soldiers serving in World War I incorrectly called Belgian fries “French fries” and the name was mistaken.

