Authorities in Berlin are setting up temporary bicycle lanes to meet demand for safe cycling on the streets of the German capital during the coronavirus pandemic, angering some motorists.

The movement aims to help people get around the city without having to use public transport, where social distancing can be difficult.

Félix Weisbrich, who oversees street planning in the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district of Berlin, said miles of new ‘folk’ bikes now set up by the side for cyclists would be implemented in the long run.

“We are promoting them against the background of the pandemic and the need to keep a distance,” he told public broadcaster Rbb today.

But advocates of cycling say the blast appears to be prompting the city administration to cut back on harvests of bureaucratic red tape that would normally have delayed the process years ago.

Some Berlin motorists reacted angrily to the new yellow bicycle symbols being sprayed on streets commonly used to park cars, although alternative, paid parking lots are usually offered nearby.

“Free parking on the streets is not allowed,” Weisbrich said.

Berlin follows in the footsteps of cities such as Bogota, Budapest and Vancouver, which also set aside more space for cyclists during the explosion.

Concern about approaching foreigners has contributed to a decline in public transport use, with many sailors emptying their old bicycles to operate instead.

Doctors also realize the health benefits of outdoor physical exercise while boosting people’s immune systems.

– AP

