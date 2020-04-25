Covid-19: Coronavirus blockade interferes with Ramadan meals, aid in Gaza – multiple lifestyles

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a time for gifts, mosques and charities that feed thousands, but the coronavirus has left many in the Gaza Strip wondering how it will succeed this year.

“Markets and mosques are closed. Good people who give us money or help from every Ramadan are facing a difficult situation, “said 47-year-old Palestinian Salah Jibril, who is unemployed.

He and his wife live with their six children in a cramped two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Gaza City.

He said his family usually reckons that the help they received during Ramadan will help them for the rest of the year.

“This is the toughest Ramadan we have faced. We don’t know how we will handle it,” he added.

So far, 17 cases of coronavirus have been officially declared in the Gaza Strip, an enclave of about two million people.

This is partly due to the swift action taken by the local government, run by the Islamist group Hamas, which has announced that all mosques will remain closed for the entire holy month.

Large public prayer gatherings will be banned and people will be told to stay home.

The population of Gaza is almost exclusively Muslim.

During Ramadan, believers refrain from consuming food and even water during the day, breaking their fast sunset with family and in large groups.

Mosques and other charities feed thousands of poor people during the month, while individuals often make large sums of money to help the impoverished – a donation known as the Zakat.

But this year, the comic strip banned major public dishes and made no specific announcements about alternative arrangements.

Donations are expected to be cut because of the global economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamas announced this week that it is giving 100 to 5000 poor families in the war in front of Ramadan.

Jibril was not among them.

Every four months, it receives around 1800 shekels ($ 500) from the local Ministry of Social Affairs.

“It is not enough to pay bills for electricity, water and gas, food and drink and medicines when children are ill,” he said.

The family has no detergents or sterilizers. A little soap on a broken sink is all they have to keep their home clean.

Umm Mohammed, Jibril’s wife, said she couldn’t remember the last time they had enough money to buy meat.

“The Corona (virus) is worse than the war,” she said.

About 80 percent of railroad residents rely on aid, according to the United Nations.

Fifty-three-year-old father of seven-year-old Abdullah al-Omreen used to make money for the poor by living by selling fruit and vegetables in central Gaza, but is now unemployed.

During Ramadan, “we receive alms from the rich, and they provide us with meals every day. But this year, the whole situation is different, ”he said.

“It will be difficult for everyone. I’m afraid no one will give us anything. “

The coronavirus crisis has intensified calls for Israel to lift its confusing, almost 13-year-old blockade of the enclave, which it insists is necessary to isolate Hamas.

The Islamist group has waged three wars with Israel since 2008.

The mood might be dim, but many Gazans are still in the Ramadan spirit, putting up decorations on the front of their homes.

“Despite the difficult economic situation due to the coronavirus, we decorate our homes with Ramadan lanterns,” said Moeen Abbas, owner of an ice cream shop.

“We want our children to feel the atmosphere of the holy moon.”

