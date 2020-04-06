The bodies of coronavirus victims “are likely” to be buried in New York City public parks because the deaths and morgues will be overwhelmed with corpses, according to a Manhattan councilor.

As of Monday afternoon’s local time, 130,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus, with 16,000 of them hospitalized, and 4758 dead nationwide. Nationwide, more than 321,000 people were confirmed to have contracted the disease and more than 10,000 died.

Manhattan Councilor Mark Levine today announced that the mayor is preparing to “initiate a temporary internment” to make the Hollow Crisis 19 a morgue and hospitals are struggling to cope with the body count. His comments come as the United States enters its most critical week in the pandemic.

“The number of bodies continues to increase,” Levine tweeted Monday local time.

“The freezer at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) in Manhattan and Brooklyn will soon be full. And then what?

“Soon we will begin a temporary interim. This is likely to be accomplished by using a NYC park for burial (yes you read that). Graves will be dug for 10 cases online.”

A visitor is resting on a bench in Central Park as the Coronavirus, COVID19, bursts on March 18, 2020 in New York City. Photo / Character

Levine said the OCMEs, hospital morgues, funeral homes and cemeteries are now dealing with a situation at the same time as 9/11 and that authorities have been scrambling to find gaps.

“It will be done in a dignified, orderly – and temporary way,” he wrote.

“But it will be difficult for NYers to take.

“The goal is to avoid scenes like those in Italy, where the military was forced to gather bodies of churches and even off the streets.”

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned residents that “now is not the time to go play frisbee in the park.”

“We have more capacity for the number of fans in the entire system … we are in plan B, C, D, which we have outlined,” Cuomo said in his daily briefing.

“We are on every backup plan we have.”

Refrigerator trucks were set up as mobile moguls across New York. Over the weekend, disturbing images surfaced, showing bodies of Covid-19 victims stacked in bright orange bags inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News on Sunday that difficult times are ahead but “there is light at the end of the tunnel if everyone does their part for the next 30 days.”

“This is going to be the most difficult and the saddest week of most American lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, it just won’t be localized,” he said.

“It’s going to happen all over the country. And I want the United States to understand that.” Places like Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, DC begin to record rising deaths.

New coronavirus infections and deaths show signs of slowing down in Spain and Italy. New York, the center of the U.S. explosion, also reported a dip in the number of daily deaths, though authorities have warned that it is too early to tell if it is just an outbreak or a trend start.

