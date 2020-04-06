Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘on oxygen’ after hospitalization

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have received oxygen treatment after he was admitted to a hospital in London yesterday.

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital, near Downing Street, on Sunday (UK time) for tests, his office said, as he was still suffering from symptoms 10 days after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Johnson was reportedly receiving oxygen treatment at the hospital, the Daily Mail reported, with claims that he was “risking his health” by maintaining heavy work.

The Downing St office of the prime minister said his hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and Johnson remains in charge of the government.

Experts say there is a risk of pneumonia when the temperature lasts more than a week.

The 55-year-old Johnson has been quarantined in his Downing St residence since being diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 26 – the first known government chief to be ill with the virus.

Johnson continued to preside over daily meetings on Britain’s response to the outbreak and released several videos during his 10 days in isolation.

In a message Friday, a redhead and red-eyed Johnson said he said he was feeling better, but still had a fever.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and patients, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered encouragement to Johnson as he opened a White House briefing on the pandemic Sunday. “All Americans are praying for him,” Trump said.

One Tory MP told the Telegraph Johnson to stop trying to copy Churchill’s example during World War II.

“I hear the amount of hours he can work is frustrating. You don’t hold the camera and look cloudy – it won’t inspire the nation,” the MP said.

“Unfortunately he has written too many books about Churchill and wants to be the guy – he has to be Boris Johnson and not try to be somebody else.”

Johnson received medical advice remotely during his illness, but going to hospital means doctors can see him personally.

