Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil is becoming a hot spot as testing for counterfeiters

Cases of the new coronavirus are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil, as Latin America’s largest nation is approaching to become one of the world’s hotspots.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or already too overwhelmed to catch additional patients.

Health experts expect that the number of infections in the country 211 million people will be much higher than that reported due to insufficient and delayed testing.

Recently excavated graves are seen in the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in the middle of the new coronavirus pandemic in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo / AP

President Jair Bolsonaro has shown no sign of fading his insistence that Covid-19 is a relatively minor disease and that comprehensive social distance measures are not needed to stop it. He said only high-risk Brazilians should be isolated.

In Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, officials said cemetery workers were forced to dig mass graves because there were so many deaths. Workers buried 100 corpses a day – three times the pre-virus average of burials.

Ytalo Rodrigues, a 20-year-old driver for a funeral service provider in Manaus, said he recovered one body after another for more than 36 hours, without a break. So many deaths, his employer had to add a second ear, Rodrigues said.

So far the health ministry has confirmed nearly 53,000 coveted 19 cases and more than 3,600 deaths. According to official calculations, the country still had its worst day on Thursday, with about 3700 new cases and more than 400 deaths, and Friday was almost minor.

Experts have warned that disease testing has meant that the true number of infections is much greater. And because it could take a long time to process tests, the current numbers actually reflect deaths that occurred a week or two ago, said Domingos Alves, a professor of social medicine at the University of São Paulo who is involved in the project. .

“We’re looking at a photo of the past,” Alves said in an interview last week. “The number of cases in Brazil is, therefore, probably even greater than what we predict.”

Scientists at the University of São Paulo, the University of Brasilia and other institutions say the actual number of people infected with the virus this week is likely to be around 587,000 to 1.1 million people.

The health ministry said in a report earlier this month that it had the capacity to test 6700 people a day – a far cry from the roughly 40,000 it will need when the virus peaks.

“We should do a lot more testing than we do, but the lab here works directly,” said Keny Colares, an infectious disease specialist at Sao Jose Hospital in northeastern Ceará State who advised state officials on the pandemic. answer.

Meanwhile, health care providers can barely handle the cases they have.

In Rio State, all but one of seven public hospitals equipped to treat Covid-19 are full and can admit new patients only when others recover or die, according to the health office of the health secretariat. The only facility with a vacant location is a two-hour drive from the center of the capital.

CEDAE water utility workers are discouraged in the favela Vidigal to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo / AP

At the mouth of the Amazon, the city of Belem intensive care beds are all occupied, according to online media G1. As the number of cases increases in the capital Para State, its health secretary said at least 200 medical staff have been infected this week, and it is actively seeking to hire additional doctors, G1 reported.

On Saturday, the city of Rio plans to open its first field hospital, with 200 beds, half reserved for intensive care. Another hospital set up next to the historic Marakana football stadium will offer 400 beds starting next month.

In the capital of Ceara, Fortaleza, state officials said intensive care units for patients with Covid-19 are up by 92 percent, after reaching capacity a week ago. Health experts and officials are particularly concerned about the spread of virus in the poorest neighborhoods, or favelas, where people depend on public health care.

Edenir Bessa, a 65-year-old retiree from Rio’s working-class Mangueira favela, sought medical attention on April 20; she was removed from two full emergency care units before admission into a third located 40 km away.

Hours later, she was transferred by ambulance almost all the way back to the Ronaldo Gazzola hospital, according to her son, Rodrigo Bessa. However she died at night, and he had to enter the hospital to identify his body.

“I saw a lot of bodies suspected of [having] Covid-19 in the hospital basement,” said Bessa, a nurse at a hospital in another state.

The hospital released Edenir’s body with a diagnosis of a suspected Covid-19, meaning her death – like so many others – does not appear in the government’s official report. A small group of family members gathered Wednesday for her funeral, wearing face masks.

“People need to believe that it’s serious that it’s killing,” Bessa said.

Bolsonaro continued to reject the officials ’nasty predictions about the spread of the virus in the country. Last week the president fired a health minister who backed tough anti-virus measures and replaced him with an advocate for reopening the economy.

Bolsonaro’s stance largely echoes that of his counterpart and ally U.S. President Donald Trump, who stressed the need to get people back to work while unemployment figures reach levels of Depression era. Unlike Bolsonaro, however, Trump moderated his skepticism about the virus.

The fight to reopen the business “is a risk for me to run,” Bolsonaro said at the oath of his newly appointed health minister, Nelson Teich. If the pandemic growls, Bolsonaro said, “it lands on my lap.”

