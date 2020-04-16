Covid 19 coronavirus: Britain extends lockdown for at least three weeks, European nations prepare to ease restrictions

The UK will remain locked for “at least” three more weeks while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged the British public to be patient, at a Downing St press conference overnight.

Raab, who is running for prime minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from Covid-19, said lifting key measures will risk a second peak with more deaths and a second lock.

“We have come too far, we have lost too many loved ones,” said Raab, adding: “There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He stressed that the government will not relax locking unless five of its red lines meet. These included a sustained drop in daily death rates, fairly high numbers of personal protective equipment (EPP), testing and critical care, as well as confidence that any measures would not risk a second peak of the virus.

Raab calling this a “delicate and dangerous” era, Raab said: “Now is not the time to give a coronavirus a second chance.”

Under the extended lock-in measures, people were only allowed to leave their homes under a list of “very limited purposes”, public rallies of more than two people were banned and impractical shops were ordered to close.

These measures, introduced on March 2, were enforced by police.

A man passes a thank you message to the NHS in central London, UK following the government’s extension of the lock. Photo / Engraving Images

Professor Gary McLean, Professor of Molecular Immunology, Metropolitan University of London, said the decision made “complete sense”.

“They are quite right in assuring that this outbreak is not exacerbated by further releasing control measures too early, considering that the government has been so slow during the initial stages of the pandemic that it has been introduced, shows that they are listening and learning.

“The UK control measures also need to reflect on what has happened in other countries and learn from them. Wuhan, in China, had been locked up for 11 weeks and had far fewer cases than the UK at the time of the lockdown. Europe was too slow to react. ” and the virus testing is not large enough, except in Germany. Other European countries are still locked in, although some with fewer cases are slowing some control measures.

“This will take some time and the government is now behaving responsibly and responsibly – however, they have been slow to act in March, and could have done so much earlier.”

Meanwhile, other European nations are facing their second major challenge of the coronavirus pandemic – addressing how to lift restrictions while maintaining coronavirus repression, reported news.com.au.

Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria and Denmark have announced plans to lift restrictions in the coming days and weeks after cases of the virus appear to have waned.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

However, France and Belgium will also remain locked until early May, while cases and deaths remain high.

Europe has seen at least one million coronavirus cases across the continent, killing more than 85,000 people and causing it at least half the global coronavirus burden.

France said its death toll from those in hospitals and nursing homes rose to 17,920, up from 17,167 the previous day.

. (TagsToTranslate) World