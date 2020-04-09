Covid 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘improves’ after ICU admission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving and he is now “sitting in bed” after spending two nights in the intensive care unit.

Johnson tested positive for coronavirus almost two weeks ago and spent two nights receiving treatment at St Thomas’ Hospital.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Downing Street daily press conference that the prime minister, who is still in intensive care, is receiving “excellent care” at St Thomas’ hospital.

“I can also tell you that he sat in bed and interacted positively with the clinical team,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks about self-isolation after contracting heart attacks. Photo / AP

It came as England recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic until Wednesday, with another 828 deaths pushing Britain’s total death toll to 7000.

More than 1,452,000 coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in 184 countries, and more than 83,000 people have died.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove yesterday revealed that Johnson was not found in a ventilator.

“He’s not on a fan,” Gove told LBC radio. “The Prime Minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept of course close.”

Gove acknowledged Johnson’s intense prison fight “really awesome” and said ministers are “praying” for his speedy recovery.

The 55-year-old was transferred to intensive care at 6pm (NZT) on Tuesday for breathing difficulties – forcing him to “deputize” for Raab to take the reins.

The Prime Minister’s sharp decline came 11 days after he first suffered from coronary artery symptoms and became isolated. He looked worse and worse when he appeared in public and in “selfie” videos posted on social media, and ministers were then shocked by his bad appearance at a Zoom conference on Sunday.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Mayor expelled after saying Boris Johnson ‘deserves it’

• Covert 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

• Covert 19 coronaviruses: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given oxygen in the ICU

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson ‘on oxygen’ after hospitalization

. (TagsToTranslate) World