Covid 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not a fan, but has some oxygen support and if his status changes, the government will make an official statement, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove said in the UK this morning.

“He’s not on a fan,” Gove told LBC radio. “The Prime Minister has received some oxygen support and he is being kept, of course, from close inspection.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives at 10 Downing Street when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to intensive care. Photo / AP

Gove acknowledged Johnson’s intense custody battle is “really scary” and said ministers are “praying” for his speedy recovery.

Johnson was transferred to ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London and given oxygen after his health deteriorated sharply for only two hours, leaving doctors fearing he would need a ventilator.

The 55-year-old was transferred to intensive care yesterday at 7pm due to respiratory difficulties – forcing him to “deputize” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take the reins.

In a round of broadcast interviews this morning in Britain, Gove said Johnson received the “best of care.”

“As we speak, the prime minister is in intensive care of his medical team receiving the very best care of the team in St Thomas’ and our hopes and prayers are with him and his family,” he told BBC Breakfast.

He said Johnson’s difficulty had to prove the need to follow social distance rules, because the virus “has a really scary evil.”

Gove expressed concern that the government would be paralyzed with the leader without action, insisting that Johnson had been on a “stripped diary” for days and “Cabinet is the supreme decision-making body”

However, Gove refused to question whether Raab was given major national security responsibilities such as oversight of nuclear launch codes and military authority.

The queen is being kept informed of Johnson’s condition, while Raab is chairing a government coronavirus task force meeting this morning.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has revealed he was proposing to send Johnson experimental drugs to treat his coronary artery virus.

“I asked for two of the major companies … They came up with the solutions and just did an incredible job – and I asked him to contact London immediately,” Trump said.

“The London office has everything they need. We’ll see if we can help. We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors and we’ll see what happens, but they’re ready to go.”

Michael Gove says the decision on the lockout strategy will be taken “collectively”

“We are very aware people who find the locking difficult, but we must follow the blocking strategy at the moment

“As the Prime Minister’s case reminds us, this can hit anyone”

– Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) April 7, 2020

The Prime Minister’s sharp decline came 11 days after he first suffered from coronary artery symptoms and became isolated. He looked worse and worse as he watched in public and in “selfie” videos posted on social media, and ministers were then shocked by his grim appearance at a Zoom conference on Sunday.

Downing Street sources have confirmed Mr Johnson is not yet on a windscreen – but has been moved to intensive care to be close to one if needed. Some medical experts predict this course is now “very likely”.

Two-thirds of patients with intensive care with coronavirus are sedated and put on ventilator within 24 hours of arrival while the disease attacks their lungs.

But one doctor told The Times Johnson yesterday that it was aware and not intubated – the process of inserting a tube into the wind protection to aid breathing. He reportedly required about four liters of oxygen rather than the 15 liters used by an average Covid-19 ICU patient.

Just two hours before his move to intensive care, the 10th insisted that Johnson still lead the government’s coronary response, despite a fact by Deputy Raab, who chairs the morning crisis meeting.

But shortly after the Foreign Secretary left the Number 10 podium following the daily 5pm press briefing, Johnson, 55, suffered from breathing problems.

Mr Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, held an emergency video conference with the cabinet to tell them the bad news, at one point a minister described as “really shocking”.

No 10 is urged to be more “transparent” about the prime minister’s condition if he claims a hospital bed has been prepared for him as early as last Thursday.

In Britain, another 439 coronavirus deaths were announced yesterday, calling 5373, while the number of patients rose from 3802 to 51,608.

. (TagsToTranslate) World