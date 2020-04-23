Covid 19 coronavirus: ‘Bubbles’ can move Australia unlocked, research finds

For four long weeks, Australians remained at home under an effective national lock involving the closure of the nation’s beaches, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

But now new research has proposed a way forward that may allow greater freedoms in the coming weeks, while protecting the nation from a second wave of deadly infections.

And it could be good news for Friday evening drinks after work in the post-covida era, which the research suggests is an acceptable risk as long as you don’t introduce new faces, reports news.com.au.

It offers to limit your social networks and create your own “bubble” of relatives and friends and co-workers, even after restrictions ease, to limit your exposure.

Cornell University research suggests that the concept of bubbles or staying in your “village” could be critical in the next phase of flattening the curve, while allowing for greater freedoms.

“By providing a concrete example for a post-lock world, if people only interact with others who live in three blocks, more than 30 transmission events would be necessary for a disease to travel 100 blocks,” the research says.

“Workplaces where many individuals need to come together can similarly implement routines to limit contact between groups living in the same geographically separate areas. The more similar contact is possible, the closer he / she lives, and the more organizations are divided. (e.g. working in the same team; children in the same classroom), then the lower the comparative risk of maintaining this contact. “

In her home bubble, Jacinda Ardern lives with her partner Clarke Gayford, their daughter Neve and her parents. Photo / Character

The research predicts that the removal of certain restrictions, if safe to do so, will become more desirable due to the adverse social, psychological and economic consequences of complete or near-complete confinement.

“Our models demonstrate that while social distance measures clearly level the curve, strategic contact reduction can increase its effectiveness strongly, introducing the possibility of allowing some social contact while keeping risks low,” the research states.

“Once the first peak of the epidemic has passed and strict restrictions can be eased, such longer-term strategies are likely to be needed to prevent a resurgence of an unaided second wave of infection.”

A medical worker is being seen at a Covid-19 pop clinic at Bondi Pavilion in Sydney this month. Photo / Character

The idea of ​​creating a prank was first introduced in New Zealand by our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

In her hometown, Ardern lives with her partner Clarke Gayford, their daughter Neve and her parents.

In her work bubble, Ardern works with a “very small group of staff” and they worked to make sure their bubbles didn’t interact with anyone else.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

New Zealand has been locked under guard level 4 for the past four weeks with Kiwis mostly staying at home in their home bubbles.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has quietly adopted an action similar to that of Ardern by moving his wife Jenny and two daughters to Canberra when he fires with the coronary crisis.

But his family tribe at the Residence also includes his recently widowed mother Marion Morrison, whom the family did not want to leave in Sydney without relatives to take care of her.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was moving his wife Jenny and two daughters to Canberra when he fires with the coronavirus crisis. Photo / AP

Cornell University research suggests it’s a good idea to take care of relatives and friends.

It warns that politicians must also pay attention to the human cost of confinement, including depression and isolation.

“Fully quarantined uninfected, psychologically vulnerable individuals for long periods of time can have severe mental health consequences and the stress of isolation can foster an increase in stress, negative emotions and domestic violence,” the research paper says.

“Because of these costs, compliance with recommendations to strategically reduce contact is likely to be higher than fulfilling complete isolation. Targeted recommendations for strategic change of social contacts can mitigate psychological and physical damage, as well as go a long way to containing Covid. -19 and therefore keep the curve flat longer. “

Allowing greater flexibility within your contacts to contact and socialize could also help manage growing compliance fatigue among citizens. In case of explosion, it also facilitates contact of tracks.

During previous outbreaks, for example the SARS virus, social distance measures such as closure of workplaces, restriction to public meetings and travel restrictions were arranged.

The research notes that there is mixed evidence about the effectiveness of school closures of respiratory infections, perhaps due to temporary closure of schools in the outbreak, or about its impact only on school-aged children.

In Australia, the Morrison government offers a mobile phone program to track contacts. But building your own bubble of local neighbors and work colleagues even when restrictions are eased could also prove a good backup plan.

