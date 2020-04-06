California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will lend 500 fans to the national stock for use by New York and other states experiencing heart failure from coronavirus-related hospitals, even as he said the poorest state needs to find more ventilators.

The loan comes after California hospitals added more than 3,000 ventilators to their supplies by renovating old or broken and buying some new ones.

In total, California hospitals have more than 11,000 ventilators, a boost that Newsom said the state was comfortable sharing its supply.

“We are very proud to be able to reach out with these 500 fans and send them back east,” Newsom said.

But he said the state was “not naive” about its own needs. “We need to keep getting more fans,” he said.

Newsom’s decision follows Oregon and Washington compromising to relocate fans to New York.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will return more than 400 fans from the 500 it obtained from the federal government.

Inslee, a Democrat, said his statewide stay at home and weeks of social separation led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington, which saw the first serious coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Kate Brown, a Democratic governor, said 140 fans will be sent from her state to New York because Oregon doesn’t need them now.

“The state of Oregon and the state of Washington are leading by example,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

Trump announces agreement with 3M to provide 55.5 million “high quality facsimiles monthly” to frontline doctors.

California has been hunting fans for boosting its own stock for weeks.

Officials requested 10,000 fans from the national stock, although none were received. Los Angeles acquired 170 fans from the grocery store, though many broke.

Newsom previously said that California has 4252 fans. His spokesmen did not immediately respond to questions today about whether this is separate from or in addition to the approximately 11,000 fans in hospitals. The state expects to hit its peak of cases sometime in May.

Bloom Energy, a manufacturer of hydrogen fuel, has dedicated part of its production plants in California and Delaware to repairing old fans. The San Jose-based company has repaired 1000 ventilators, and a spokesman said it had the capacity to renovate 2000 in a week.

Virgin Orbit company billionaire Richard Branson, who manufactures rockets, has developed a prototype for a “bridge fan” designed to help patients breathe until they can put on a traditional fan.

The company is awaiting federal approval before it can begin mass production of the model, which was developed in partnership with researchers from the University of California, Irvine.

Newsom liked both of them as part of California’s efforts to acquire ventilators.

Asked at the weekend whether California will share medical supplies with other states, Newsom told reporters that the state “works day and night to find new ventilators.”

But, he said, if the state was able to share medical supplies or partner with other states to buy such large supplies “absolutely, definitely we will.”

While the federal government gave California no fans of the national stock, it sent other supplies.

In California last week, California received about 837,000 N-95 masks, 1.31 million gloves, nearly 2 million surgical masks, as well as face shields, surgical gowns, saltpans, and 2000 medical stations, according to the White House.

California has recorded more than 15,000 cases of Covid-19 virus infections and at least 320 deaths, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. New York, meanwhile, has more than 123,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

“If we need them back in a few weeks, we’ll pick them up,” Newsom said of the fans the state shares. If Californians are pursuing aggressive social and physical distance, it will give the state time to get all the ventilators it needs, he said.

“We have looked at our modeling, we have looked at conditions on the ground and we feel confident in our ability to meet our needs as we support the needs of others,” he said.

