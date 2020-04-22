Covid-19: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 20,471; 652 dead – news from India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India broke the mark of 20,000 and climbed to 20,401 on Wednesday, with the number of deaths at 652, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier, India broke 10,000 marks on April 14, and there are currently 15,859 active cases and 3959 are the number of coronavirus patients who have so far been cured and released.

Maharashtra, the hardest hit state with the highest number of Covid-19 patients, reported 6,191 cases of coronavirus, including 722 discharges and 251 deaths.

Gujarat is now the second worst affected state with 2,178 active cases and Delhi is followed by 2,156 numbers of people infected with the deadly disease.

Following multiple reports of attacks on parallel workers, the Center on Wednesday asked all states and union territories to provide adequate security to physicians and healthcare professionals in the opposite position who are facing attacks by indecent crowds.

On Wednesday, the Center approved an ordinance amending the Epidemiologic Diseases Act, which makes attacks on doctors and health care professionals a recognizable and inaccessible crime, and introduces stringent provisions ranging from imprisonment for up to seven years to a huge fine.

The decision comes after a series of incidents in which doctors and medical professionals in various localities across the states were attacked and their vehicles damaged while battling Covid-19.

