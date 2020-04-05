Covid 19 coronavirus: Chaos in the US oil patch as prices have dropped

In Montana, a father and son who runs a small oil company reduce their wages by half. In New Mexico, a driver who supports his family has just gone a week without pay. And in Alaska, lawmakers have had to delve into the state’s savings as oil revenues fall.

The global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed the oil industry in the United States, which is pumping more raw than any other country. In the first quarter, the price of US crude fell sharply than at any time in history, plunging 66 percent to about $ 20 a barrel.

A generation ago, a drop in oil prices would mostly be celebrated in the United States, translating to cheaper gas for consumers. But today, those depressed prices have negative economic implications, especially in states that have relied on oil to keep their budgets balanced and residents employed.

“It’s just a nightmare here,” said Lee Levinson, owner of LPD Energy, an oil and gas producer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “If these low oil prices last any considerable period, it will be difficult for anyone to survive.”

Crime prices have regained some ground, trading at around $ 28 a barrel on Friday, following a week in which President Donald Trump tweeted that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to end an oil war and drastically cut production.

On Friday, he met with oil executives but there were no announcements, and prices remain well below what most U.S. producers need to float.

Among the latest victims is Whiting Petroleum, an oil producer in the Bakken chess lineup with about 500 employees who filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. Schlumberger, one of the largest oil services companies, has reduced its capital expenditure by 30 percent and expects to cut staff and pay in North America. And Halliburton, another major oil services provider, fired 3500 of its Houston employees, hiring workers on a one-week, one-week schedule.

“You will see a tremendous loss of jobs in this industry,” said Patrick Montalban, owner of Montana-based Montalban Oil and Gas, which, along with his son, cuts his salary by half and plans to reduce the wages of his remaining employees. by 25 percent and end their health insurance benefits.

The effect is huge. In Alaska, lawmakers recently passed a budget that drastically calculates a savings account that has been built over the years when oil prices were higher. In New Mexico, where a third of the state’s revenue comes from oil, the governor has reduced infrastructure spending and is likely to cut in a special legislative session.

In Texas, which produces about 40 percent of the oil and employs more than 361,000 people, the picture is particularly dark. Three weeks ago, Bobby Whitacre, vice president of Impala Transport in Plano, Texas, was looking to hire a well supervisor for $ 200 a day with paid time off. Now he had to lay off many of his workers.

“It’s dead. It can die,” he said.

While many industries paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic have received assistance from a recent $ 2 trillion congressional package deal, the energy sector has largely remained. The US Petroleum Institute, the main oil lobby group, has supported its free-market philosophy, saying it does not want direct financial assistance from the government. But the group has called on the federal government to relax environmental rules.

Some smaller producers would welcome financial relief.

“If the federal government does anything to help small businesses nationwide because of the problem with coronavirus, we certainly don’t want to be excluded from that,” said Dewey Bartlett, Jr., president of Keener Oil & Gas and former. Tulsa Republican Mayor.

Many oil producers, big and small, have stopped the expensive process of drilling new wells as prices have fallen, leaving all types of workers vulnerable to layoffs: drills, lawyers, truckers delivering sand or water for fracking and agile traders who manufacture equipment. for platforms, to name a few.

Just two weeks ago, when Sergio Chavira, a 33-year-old truck driver in New Mexico, advertised on Craigslist for other drivers to help him hoist the oil, writing that there was “a lot of work involved.”

No more. The husband and father of 8-year-olds and 5-year-olds have not been driving their truck for a week and are trying to reduce pay for what remains.

“Now everything is slowing down,” Chavira said. “They give us less freight to transport daily.”

Checkers Inc, which runs drug and alcohol testing for employment soldiers in the heart of North Dakota’s oil tanker, has seen its monthly projects drop by more than half, said owner Janette McCollum, who reduced her employees’ full-time hours to part. time in response. Along with the slowdown in customers, “companies don’t want to pay their bills,” she said.

The oil industry had already filed for hundreds of bankruptcies before coronavirus hit, as producers struggled with weak global demand and high debt burdens. Then the pandemic shut down travel as country by country began to restrict flights in an attempt to control the contagion.

World oil demand fell 7 percent in the first quarter, and is expected to drop 14 percent from the second quarter, according to IHS Markit. If that is not enough, OPEC and Russia could not agree on production cuts to raise prices, which is why Saudi Arabia has flooded the market with cheap oil. The kingdom lowered oil prices last month and promised to increase production to more than 12 million barrels per day.

Many US shoe makers feel targeted by Saudi Arabia, which they suspect is trying to leave them. And it could work.

“We’re just burning money here,” said Levinson, owner of LPD Energy. “And how long can we last, anyone guess.”

