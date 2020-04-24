Covid-19 coronavirus: China did not warn public of probable pandemic for 6 key days

In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined that they were likely to face a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling during Lunar New Year celebrations.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, January 20th. But at the time, more than 3,000 people were infected during nearly a week of public silence, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press and expert estimates based on retrospect. infectious data.

Six days.

That delay from January 14 to 20 was neither the first mistake made by Chinese officials at all levels to face the explosion, nor the longest delay, as governments around the world dragged their feet for weeks and even months when it comes to dealing with the virus. .

But the country’s first delay in dealing with the new coronavirus came at a critical time – the beginning of the explosion. China’s attempt to march a line between drawing public attention and avoiding panic has set the stage for a pandemic that has infected more than 2 million people and taken more than 133,000 lives.

In this February 16, 2020, photo, medical workers move a man who died of COVID-19 in a hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo / AP

“This is terrible,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they had acted six days earlier, there would have been far fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We may have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system.”

Other experts noted that the Chinese government may have expected to warn the public to avoid hysteria, and that it acted quickly in private during that time.

But the six-day delay by Chinese leaders in Beijing came nearly two weeks ago, during which the national Center for Disease Control did not record any cases of local officials, internal bulletins obtained from the AP. However during that time, from January 5 to 17, hundreds of patients appeared in hospitals not only in Wuhan but across the country.

Not sure if it’s local officials who haven’t reported cases or state officials who haven’t registered them. Nor is it clear exactly what officials knew at the time in Wuhan, which only opened up last week with restrictions after its quarantine.

But what is clear, experts say, is that China’s rigid controls on information, bureaucratic hurdles and reluctance to send bad news to the chain of command have stifled early warnings. The punishment of eight doctors for “rumors”, broadcast on national television on January 2, sent a frieze through the city’s hospitals.

“Doctors in Wuhan were scared,” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago. “It was really intimidating of a whole profession.”

Without these internal reports, the first case outside China, in Thailand, was made on January 13, to galvanize leaders in Beijing to recognize the possible pandemic ahead of them. It was only then that they launched a national plan to find cases – handing out CDC-sanctioned test kits, facilitating the criteria for case confirmation and ordering health officials to screen patients. They also instructed officials in Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, to initiate temperature checks at transport hubs and cut off large public meetings. And they did everything without telling the public.

A medical worker is looking at CT scans at the Huoshenshan playground hospital in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo / AP

The Chinese government has repeatedly refused to suppress information in the early days, saying it immediately reported the outbreak to the World Health Organization.

“Those who accuse China of lack of transparency and openness are unfair,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday when asked about the story on AP.

The documents show that the head of China’s National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, presented a rough assessment of the situation on January 14 in a confidential teleconference with provincial health officials. Memo says the teleconference was held to deliver instructions on coronaviruses from President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, but does not specify what those instructions were.

“The epidemic situation is still severe and complex, the most severe challenge since SARS in 2003, and is likely to develop into a major public health event,” the self quotes Ma.

The National Health Commission is the top medical agency in the country. In a faxed statement, the Commission said it had organized the teleconference because of the case reported in Thailand and the possibility of the virus spreading during a New Year’s trip. It added that China had released information about the blast in an “open, transparent, accountable and timely manner”, according to “important instructions” repeatedly given by President Xi.

The documents come from an anonymous source in the medical field who did not want to be appointed for fear of capitulation. The AP confirmed the content with two other public health sources familiar with the teleconference. Some of the content of the meme also appeared in a public notice of the teleconference, stripped of key details and published in February.

Top Chinese officials have secretly determined that they are likely to face a pandemic of a new coronavirus in mid-January. Photo / AP

Under a section titled “a sober understanding of the situation,” the self said that “hidden cases suggest that human to human transmission is possible.” It distinguished the case in Thailand, saying the situation had “changed a lot” due to the possible spread of the virus abroad.

“With the arrival of the Spring Festival, a lot of people will be traveling, and the risk of transmission and spread is high,” the self continued. “All places must prepare themselves and respond to a pandemic.”

In the memo, Ma demanded that officials unite around Xi and clearly that political considerations and social stability are key priorities in the long run to China’s two largest political meetings in March. Although the documents do not explain why Chinese leaders waited six days to publish their concerns, the meetings may be one reason.

“The imperatives for social stability, not to balance the boat before these important Party conventions are strong enough,” says Daniel Mattingly, a scholar of Chinese politics at Yale. “I guess they wanted to let it play a little more and see what happened.”

In response to the teleconference, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing initiated the highest emergency response internally, level one, on 15 January. It has assigned senior CDC leaders to 14 task forces tasked with raising funds, training health workers, collecting data, conducting field research and overseeing labs, an internal notice on CDC shows.

The National Health Commission also distributed a 63-page set of instructions to provincial health officials, obtained from the AP. The instructions ordered health officials nationwide to identify suspected cases, hospitals to open fever clinics and doctors and nurses to give protective gear. They were marked “internal” – “not to be disseminated online”, “not to be publicly disclosed.”

Publicly, however, officials continued to drop the threat, pointing to the 41 cases public at the time.

“We have reached the latest understanding that the risk of continued human-to-human transmission is low,” Li Qun, the head of China CDC’s emergency center, told Chinese state television on January 15. appointed head of a group preparing emergency plans for the level one response, a CDC notice shows.

On January 20, President Xi released his first public comments on the virus, saying the outbreak “must be taken seriously” and every possible measure should be taken. A leading Chinese epidemiologist, Zhong Nanshan, announced for the first time that the virus can be transmitted from person to person on national television.

If the public had been warned a week earlier to take actions such as social distancing, masking usage and travel restrictions, cases could be cut by up to two-thirds, one paper later found. An earlier warning could save lives, said Zhang, the doctor in Los Angeles.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video with patients and medical workers at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan in central Hubei province of China. Photo / AP

However, other health experts said the government had taken decisive action privately, given the information available to them.

“They may not have said the right thing, but they did the right thing,” said Ray Yip, the retired founding head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control office in China. “On the 20th, they sounded the alarm for the whole country, which is not a trouble-free delay.”

If health officials prematurely raise the alarm, it could damage their credibility – “like a weeping wolf” – and cripple their ability to mobilize the public, said Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong.

The delay may support allegations by President Donald Trump that the Chinese government’s secrecy has held back the world’s response to the virus. However, the public announcement on January 20 left the United States nearly two months to prepare for the pandemic.

During those months, Trump ignored the warnings of his own staff and dismissed the disease as nothing to worry about, while the government failed to strengthen medical supplies and deployed damaged test cables. Leaders around the world prevented the blast, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a strategy of “Greek immunity” – before falling ill himself. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was amazed at what he called “a little cold.”

The early history of the pandemic in China shows missed opportunities at every step, the documents and AP interviews reveal. Under Xi, China’s most authoritarian leader in decades, growing political repression has made officials more hesitant to report cases without a clear green light from the top.

“It really increased the investments for officials, which made them reluctant to step out,” said Mattingly, the Yale professor. “It made it difficult for the local level to report bad information.”

Doctors and nurses in Wuhan told Chinese media that there are many signs that the coronavirus could be transmitted among people as early as the end of December. Patients who had never been to the suspected source of the virus, the Huanan State Market, were infected. Doctors began to get sick.

But officials prevented medical personnel from trying to report on such cases. They set strict criteria for confirmation of cases where patients not only had to test positive, but samples had to be sent to Beijing and sequenced. They demanded that staff report to supervisors before sending information higher, reports from Chinese media show. And they punished doctors for warning of the disease.

As a result, no new cases have been reported for nearly two weeks since Jan. 5, even as officials gathered in Wuhan for the two largest political meetings of the year in Hubei province, China CDC international news reports confirm.

During this period, teams of experts sent to Wuhan from Beijing said they had failed to find clear signs of danger and human-to-human transmission.

“China has many years of disease control, there is absolutely no chance that this will spread widely due to Spring Festival trips,” the head of the first expert team, Xu Jianguo, told Takungpao, Hong Kong paper, on January 6. He added that there was “no evidence of human-to-human transmission” and that the threat of the virus was low.

The second expert team, sent on January 8, similarly failed to discover any clear signs of human-to-human transmission. However during his stay more than half a dozen doctors and nurses had already fallen ill with the virus, a retrospective study on Chinese CDC published in the New England Journal of Medicine will later show.

The teams were looking for patients with severe pneumonia, missing those with milder symptoms. They also narrowed the search to those who visited the marine market – which in turn was wrong, said Cowling, the Hong Kong epidemiologist who flew to Beijing to review the cases in late January.

In the weeks after the severity of the epidemic became apparent, a number of experts accused Wuhan officials of deliberately hiding cases.

“I have always suspected that it is passable from person to person,” Wang Guangfa, the head of the second expert team, said on the 15th after posting on Weibo, China’s social media. He fell ill with the virus shortly after returning to Beijing on January 16.

The then mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Xianwang, blamed national regulations on secrecy.

“As a local government official, I was able to disclose information only after being authorized,” Zhou told state media in late January. “A lot of people didn’t understand that.”

As a result, top Chinese officials appear to have been left in the dark.

“The CDC acted slowly, assuming everything was going well,” said a state health expert who refused to be named for fear of surrender. “If we started doing something a week or two earlier, things could be so different.”

It wasn’t just Wuhan. In Shenzhen in southern China, hundreds of miles away, a team led by microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung used their own test boxes to confirm that six members of a family of seven had the virus on January 12th. a respected magazine of Chinese finance, Yuen said he informed CDC affiliates “of all levels,” including Beijing. But internal CD numbers did not reflect Yuen’s report, the bulletin shows.

When the Thai case was reported, health authorities finally developed an internal plan to systematically identify, isolate, test and treat all cases of the new coronavirus nationwide.

Wuhan’s case began to climb immediately – four on January 17, then 17 the next day and 136 the next day. Across the country, dozens of cases have surfaced, in some cases among patients infected earlier but not yet tested. In Zhejiang, for example, a man hospitalized on January 4 was only isolated on January 17 and confirmed positive on January 21. Shenzhen, where Yuen had previously found six people who tested positive, finally filed his first confirmed case in January. 19.

Wuhan Union Hospital, one of the city’s best, held an emergency meeting on January 18, instructing staff to adopt strict isolation – still ahead of Xi’s public warning. A health expert told AP that on January 19, she visited a hospital built after the outbreak of SARS, where medical workers furiously prepared an entire building with hundreds of beds for patients with pneumonia.

“Everyone in the country in the infectious disease field knew something was going on,” she said, declining to be appointed to avoid obstructing sensitive government consultations. “They foresaw it.”

– AP

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

. [TagsToTranslate] World