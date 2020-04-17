Covid-19 coronavirus: China overcomes Wuhan death rate by 50 percent

The central Chinese city of Wuhan raised its number from Covid-19 in 1290, and state media said today that the sub-count was indebted to the insufficient admissions at overcrowded medical facilities at the height of the outbreak.

Wuhan’s revised death toll of 3869 is the largest in China. The total number of cases in the city 11 million also rose from 325 to 50,333, accounting for about two-thirds of China’s total 82,367 reported cases.

The Xinhua News Agency official quoted an unidentified official with Wuhan’s headquarters for epidemic and prevention and control as saying that during the early stages of the outbreak, “due to the lack of acceptance and treatment capacity, few medical institutions have failed to connect with the prevention of disease.” control system timely, while hospitals were overloaded and doctors were overwhelmed with patients.

“As a result, disturbed, erroneous and erroneous reporting occurred,” the official was quoted as saying.

The new figures were compiled by comparing data from Wuhan’s epidemic prevention and control system, big city funeral service system, city hospital authority information system, and nucleic acid test to “eliminate double-counted cases and to fill a mishap. cases “, the official was quoted as saying.

New death cases were added because non-hospitalized deaths were not registered with the disease control system information and some confirmed cases were reported late or not reported at all by medical institutions, the official said.

Questions have long revolved around the accuracy of Chinese case reports, with Wuhan notably going several days in January without reporting new cases or deaths. That has led to allegations that Chinese officials have sought to minimize the impact of the explosion and waste opportunities to control it in less time.

