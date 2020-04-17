The Chinese doctor, who reportedly discovered a heart virus in Wuhan, recalled his first encounter with the mysterious disease, presented by an ordinary elderly couple.

Dr. Zhang Jixian, a respiratory and critical care physician at Hubei Provincial Hospital in Wuhan, was greeted in China as the first person to report the virus to authorities in December.

Her detailed report on the earliest days of the outbreak, published by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, released by the Chinese report, the country is facing cover charges and has been forced to revise the death toll in Wuhan by about 50 percent.

Speaking with a bright blue surgical face mask, Dr. Zhang told Xinhua that the first two coronavirus patients were an elderly husband and wife.

“On December 26, the first patient we saw was an old woman who had fever, cough and breathing problems,” she said.

Dr. Zhang Jixian was praised as a hero in China. Photo / Supplied

“Her husband and son came along with her. Her husband came to see a doctor because of fatigue. He had no fever … We wondered if the son was ill too. Once we did the test, of course, the son also had a lung problem. . “

Dr Zhang said the family’s symptoms “looked like flu or common pneumonia,” but their CT scans showed significant damage to their lungs.

“We had patients with soil opacities in their lungs caused by a virus infection. But his (the son’s) were much larger than what we had seen before,” she said.

When another patient had the same symptoms on December 27, Dr. Zhang said she had submitted a report to the hospital, which warned that she would “likely discover a viral illness, probably infectious.”

According to the Xinhua report, Dr Zhang worked during a Sars epidemic in 2003 and was “sensitive to signs of an epidemic”.

She claimed that other patients began arriving with similar cases, leading to an expert discussion with 10 people after which they reported the case.

“We said we suspected something was wrong, but we didn’t know what it was,” she said.

An inquest into the mysterious disease was launched the following day, and on December 30, all medical institutions in Wuhan were alerted to “an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown cause in the city,” Xinhua reported.

Older residents wearing masks against the coronavirus are waiting outside a bank in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo / AP

On December 31, an expert team from the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) was sent to Wuhan and all residents were told to wear face masks and avoid crowds, it said. At that time, 27 cases of the virus were confirmed throughout the city.

Pressure is mounting on China

The report comes as China is under increasing pressure to explain the source of the virus from US and other world leaders.

Dr Zhang’s account matches the timeline given by the World Health Organization (WHO), which says it was alerted to the outbreak on 31 December.

It also matches an account given by doctor Li Wenliang, the informant who tried to alert the coronary virus, who told colleagues in an online chat group on December 30 that patients were “quarantined in the emergency department.”

But since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has been accused of falsifying its numbers and trying to curb the severity of the outbreak, including the fact that human-to-human transmission has taken place in the city.

Dr Li later died of the disease and was cast as a hero after his death.

International concern about China’s reporting again raged on Friday, when authorities in Wuhan suddenly raised the city’s death toll by 50 percent – or 1290 deaths – to a new total of 3869. That also pushed the Chinese global death rate to 4632.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks via video with patients and medical workers at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan. Photo / AP

Wuhan authorities cited several reasons for the missed cases, including that the city’s medical staff were overwhelmed in the early days as infections escalated, leading to “late reporting, omissions or misreporting.”

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, said such reporting should be expected during the early stages of a serious illness, and denied coverage.

“I think they all eat China and cook stories about China,” he said. “There has never been a hiding place, and we will never allow any hiding.”

But world leaders from the United States, Britain and France have their doubts.

Scientists believe that the virus originated naturally in bats. They say that the main theory of infection among humans began at a livestock market in Wuhan, China, probably from an animal that got the virus from a bat.

More than two million people worldwide were infected with Covid-19 and 145,000 people died.

