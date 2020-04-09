Covid 19 coronavirus: City Under Siege: 24 hours in the battle to save New York

Brooklyn is dark except for the street lights when Carla Brown’s alarm goes off at 5.15am – far too early for an average Monday. But with the coronaviruses besieging New York, today it works like anything else.

Brown arranges a program for wheeled meals for the elderly, and in his inner city, that label suddenly suits every elderly person. For two weeks, she works 12- to 14-day days, taking routes for sick or missing drivers. Today she has to find room on the trucks for over 100 new deliveries.

She wears jeans, grabs her mask and heads to the Grand Army Plaza underground station, wearing a sweatshirt with Muhammad Ali’s name printed across the front.

“He’s one of my idols,” Brown says. “And I just felt ready for the fight today.”

What other choice is there?

Before the pandemic broke out, America’s largest, loudest city often lived up to its own hype. Then the coroner would all but stop it, claiming lives from the Bronx to the Battery and beyond. Now the silence, whether at midnight or noon, is largely broken by the cry of ambulances. Streets have long been rumored to be paved with gold, filled with medical gloves.

Carla Brown knows that many seniors in the city do not buy a company at all. Photo / AP

For more than 24 hours, a taxi driver will cross those deserted streets, looking for the few workers who need to move on. A winery owner will make a promise to a customer he hopes he’ll never have to keep. A medical doctor and paramedic will work to keep up the death toll, which today threatens to exceed the number killed at the World Trade Center on 11/11.

For them and 8.5 million others, today will be nothing like just another Monday. Because long before the sun rose, the clock had begun to count the last, most punishing round in the fight for New York.

At 2 o’clock, the move of Jesus Pujols – the one he started more than 17 hours ago – was reduced to a cloudy blur of bodies.

Pujols captures the horses of his van amid endless journeys to recover bodies from homes and hospitals tomorrow. “Lately, we’ve been living in our cars, all the contractors,” says Pujols, who coordinates with several funeral homes, most in Brooklyn.

Sometime around 2 o’clock – sleep deprivation makes the track difficult – Pujols gets into an argument with a man who stopped his car in the middle of the street to enjoy when the businessman throws a body out of the house. To the 23-year-old Pujols, the disrespect is too much to bear.

“Right now, it’s not worth the money. It’s not worth it. I’d quit my job every day for, like, normal, normal work. I’d rather be quarantined.”

At 4.30, Pujols goes to bed. He will wake up in a few hours to make a promise; a relative of a friend has died outside the city, and the body must be recovered.

Meanwhile, New York is starting to stutter.

New York City coroner Joseph Habboushe faces the challenge of treating the new coronavirus. Photo / AP

When Dr. Joseph Habboushe wakes up at his apartment in Greenwich Village at 6.15am, he notices the adrenaline rush he feels every morning. So far, each day started as a calculation that what looked like a nightmare was actually a reality. Now he has no doubts anymore.

Hiding off to secure his medical safety mask, the emergency room doctor is thinking about how the outbreak began to feel like war, with health care workers on the front lines.

“It is this scary feeling that I get in and know there is a chance that I will get sick because of it, and we don’t know what’s going on, and we don’t know our enemy.”

Today the battle is being fought on many fronts. At Van Cortland Park in the Bronx, a crew of the Army Corps of Engineers crawls across sprawling football fields to set up a 200-bed temporary hospital. Nurses rally outside Harlem Hospital – promising to keep a safe distance from bystanders – to trigger a ventilator ration.

And Carla Brown, the warrior for gray-haired New Yorkers, climbs to number 4.

As the subway drives to Wall St in Manhattan, dozens of riders boarded her car. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority told New Yorkers to stay home, and it has reduced service. But in a city that has always considered itself essential, these are the relatively few who are deemed so indispensable that they are supposed to continue working.

They sit or stand shoulder-to-shoulder. No social distance.

“It was totally crazy,” she says. “We looked at each other like, is this real?”

Prior to 7pm, Alex Batista arrives to open Deli-Licious, the bodega he and his brother, Eudis, own and run in the Glendale, Queens neighborhood.

Usually at this time people would sneak into the washroom next to the train station, the gas station across the street, and many of those people would end up at his place for coffee, milk and breakfast sandwiches.

Workers carrying personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island, in the Bronx town of New York. Photo / AP

“It’s a ghost town,” Batista says. The most regular employers are the funeral workers now.

The first week the city was shut down, Batista says his company fell 60 percent. Now deliveries have offered it e.g. But three or four more months like this and they’ll have to close the store, dismaying one 85-year-old customer who’s counting it almost the only place still to eat.

“Do you know what?” Eudis Batista told the man. “Even if we shut down, if I go to my house and cook food for you, I’ll do it for you. No problem.”

New York has endured punitive prosecutions – terrorism on September 11, 2001, flooding and power failures after Superstorm Sandy. But there is nothing like it.

Sharon Kleinbaum remembers the darkness of the Aid crisis in 1992, when she became the first rabbi of Beit Simchat Torah, the nation’s largest gay and lesbian synagogue. But even that experience could not prepare her for the task of trying to comfort congressmen from afar.

Then, she remembers, at least she could be there to hold the hands of the dead, to spend time with their loved ones.

“That way I can’t be with people now is very difficult. I can’t even describe how difficult it is,” she says.

Kleinbaum is calling a congressman on his way to a cemetery for his mother’s funeral.

“I let her know she wasn’t alone,” Kleinbaum says. “We need to appear in ways that we can be in places where there is pain.”

On the internet with congressmen from her upper Manhattan apartment, waiting to begin a lesson in the psalms, a conversation turns to hair, now that barbershops have been closed. Kleinbaum advises that with Easter approaching, tradition calls on observant Jews not to cut their hair for 33 days.

“So don’t worry about how your hair looks,” she jokes. “It’s a perfect timing.”

Now New York, formerly known for its liveliness, is just an empty shell. Photo / AP

At 7.45, Habboushe enters his Manhattan emergency room to the all new, heavy-faced shield. Usually he wears full protective gear only to see certain patients in remote rooms. Now he lays it down as soon as he arrives and continues it, changing gloves between patients.

“It must be so, so scary to come to the ER, sick of what you know could be Kovid, and all these doctors have to approach you with crazy masks and dresses and big shields,” he says.

Habboushe’s team today includes a dermatologist who volunteered to surrender and two doctors who joined staff from other states. But there is little time for introductions. This morning there are 10 to 15 patients, less than in the last few days, but some are very sick. One woman is already on a fan; all must be stabilized, until one is transferred to a room. And more patients on the way.

In the South Bronx, Travis Kessel oversees his 12-hour move to Emergency Medical Station 18. After a morning briefing from managers telling crews they appreciate the stress they are suffering, the 28-year-old paramedic is loading equipment on to his ambulance and housing the emergency system.

Fifteen seconds later, he receives his first broadcast call.

No one answers the door at the address. “I thought we’d hit a cardiac arrest right away,” he says. It turns out the woman inside was fine, but she didn’t have her hearing aids – a rare moment of lift.

It won’t last The next call – and the next, and the next – will end with a patient dying at home or pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kessel has been doing ambulance work since he was 16, but he has never anticipated anything like this. A typical move used to average five or six emergency calls. The pandemic doubled or tripled.

“There is no breathing in between,” he says. “There is no rest.”

Sara Haines would usually be out of her apartment in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn and on her way to host a morning TV show; Her husband, lawyer Max Shifrin, usually handles the home front. But the show kept coming because of news coverage of the pandemic.

This morning, Haines is woken by her daughter at 4.30pm. She nurses all three children before preparing to live at home as a packed host in La Vista.

She had already tried to set up a home studio near the baby, but the empty wall behind her didn’t look right. Today, she sets up in the living room for her 11am live feed, while the kids play just off-board.

“There are people who are really scared and watching from home. People are dying,” she says. What happens when she addresses that audience from her couch? “You don’t want it to be interrupted by a boy.”

Carla Brown, managing director of the Charles A. Walburg Multiservice Organization, arrives to pick up meals from a restaurant manager. Photo / AP

Outside, the legendary traffic of the city has completely disappeared.

Nicolae Hent drives her minivan taxi over Queen’s 59th Street Bridge. It’s over an hour before he lands, but he knows where to find it – Mount Sinai Hospital.

“The customers are there now,” says Hent, 63, who’s been riding a cab since 1988. Even before the pandemic, ride-hailing programs like Uber were punishing their business. But he could still count on spending $ 300 a day. Now, there are no employees who side with him at an evening rush, no crowd goes home from ball games. He will be lucky to earn $ 100, mostly by taking on nurses and doctors.

“I feel like I have to take those hospital workers from point A to point B,” he says.

Uptown, Carla Brown and her eat-on-the-wheel crew have places to go. Until a few weeks ago, the Charles A. Walburg Multiservice Organization delivered about 700 meals daily to seniors in Harlem and Washington Heights. Today it is necessary to distribute 912.

Calls have been flooded with seniors who risk the virus and prevent it. Others used to take care of their adult children, now forced to keep a safe distance. Brown can relate. When she visits her own 77-year-old parents, she does it by the door.

Brown resumes deliveries two days after 9/11. She waited in gas lines after Hurricane Sandy. But this is different.

“That was over. We just had to wait,” she says. “This is getting weird every day. … You don’t know where the end is. So how do you plan for that?”

Tucked into his apartment in the Bronx, wide-eyed actor E. Clayton Cornelious raises the same question.

When the pandemic shut down the musical Ain’t Too Proud from The Broadway – The Life and Times of the Temptations and sent him and other cast members home, it felt like staying. But now he feels crazy, cares for family members, peers, and the audiences who support Theater Road.

“When do people want to come back? When do people want to sit next to each other in a small house like that?”

He is looking for ways to keep himself busy, posting on social media and texting family members, before stepping onto the balcony for a view of the Hudson River. It calms him down and helps him look ahead.

“We are isolated so much that collecting now, when we have a chance to gather, will be special.

“I really think about a smile every time I see every face on stage. I think we will all come out of this more enjoyable and appreciative life.”

Back at the hospital, the telephone system sounds alert: All hands are needed. Habboushe rushes to a watch that keeps a man struggling for air.

The patient’s blood oxygen level drops to 50 percent, life-threatening. A fan is available. But doctors have realized that some patients are better off oxygenating without sedation or intuition. When that doesn’t work, they turn the man on his stomach, another strategy that seems to help breathing.

Minutes later, the patient’s blood oxygen level is up to 95 percent. Moment of encouragement.

Habboushe embraces it. By the end of the day, he will see about 25 patients. And when he leaves the ER, everyone is alive.

After three weeks of fighting the disease, New York is getting to know its enemy. The savings in the ER today have left Habboushe hopeful that their newly devised combat strategies are working. But there are still so many doctors do not understand.

“I sometimes just want to escape and feel completely overwhelmed – because of all the death and terror we still have to face,” he says.

With another change ahead, it is hardly time to take stock.

As of the end of the day, New York City paramedics have answered 5639 calls for emergency medical help – entering the 3500 calls that arrived on September 11th.

In the 24 hours ending at 5 pm, the city recorded 266 more deaths, causing the toll more than 2700. Hours later, it exceeds the number killed at the World Trade Center. But even that number is probably an undercount, officials acknowledge. Nationwide, this marks the deadliest day of the epidemic.

New York, however, is fighting the only way it knows – not on a spreadsheet, but on the streets.

Actor E. Clayton Cornelious poses for a portrait at the Imperial Theater. Photo / AP

Prior to the pandemic, paramedic Kessel spent days comparing shifts with his wife, an ER nurse, reassuring the patients they helped save. They may watch a ball game or grab a meal at one of New York’s 27,000 restaurants to calm their nerves. Now their town is just a shell.

“I personally had moments where I broke down, not on calls, but there are the moments with each other. It’s the quiet car at home. It hears a song on the radio,” Kessel says. As he speaks, mermaids come through the neighborhood. Tears run down his face.

“There is no end in sight, no relief in sight,” he says. “Right now the only thing we’re seeing is: how much worse will it be tomorrow?”

Most of the seats are empty on the afternoon bus from Staten Island to Manhattan. But Joe DeLuca, bound for his evening move as a janitor at the 72-story CitySpire tower, steps aboard cautiously.

“I have this mask. I have my hand sanitizer, I have my gloves. I don’t touch anything. I use my phone and keep my head down,” he says.

When he gets to the building, a prestigious address behind Carnegie Hall, foot traffic on the usually busy sidewalk is just a trick. Instead, there is an influx of luggage, ordered by residents now, that most neighborhood stores are closed, and many worry or not. DeLuca and his coworkers carry the boxes outside, spilling them with a disinfectant. Once they are dry, he sends them upstairs to their owners in the empty elevators of the building.

“I have one family at home and this is my second family,” he says. “It’s what it is, and it’s going to get better later.”

With half an hour to sunset, DeLuca looks like New York’s newest evening ritual begins. There are only scattered sounds in this office district.

But as the minutes go by, they wash their way through the city – screams and cries of windows, pots and pans that make noise from runaways, instruments and air horns that fill the vacuum. In a city with thousands to mourn, the cacophony is a thank you to doctors, nurses, paramedics and others who risk their own lives. It is also an excuse to leave.

The cheers lift Habboushe, the ER doctor, as he walks home down 10th Street with his girlfriend, lines engraved on the face of the mask he wore all day.

Then the wave rolls over, to Bronx and Queen, Staten Island and Brooklyn, where Sara Haines and her kids rush to the apartment’s balcony. Where are the doctors, they ask.

“No, no, you can’t see them, just applaud. We say good work because there are people who are sick,” Haines tells them.

“And then on the roofs, all along, all you hear is like the Fourth of July.”

– AP

