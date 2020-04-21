Covid-19 coronavirus: Cuomo, Trump meets after trading mouths, praise

Their reunion during the coronavirus pandemic included insults, sharply contrasting views on the role of the US government and some moments of mutual admiration.

Now President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have met face to face today for the first time since the global crisis began.

Cuomo said later that they were discussing testing and funding for states.

Prior to the Oval Office meeting, Cuomo said he wanted to discuss the need for more federal assistance in increasing test capacity – a permanent tie-in between the governors and Washington.

Cuomo said Trump is right in saying that “states should lead” in testing, but the federal government needs to manage the flow of supplies from abroad while governors “are trying to merge their test protocol in their state.”

“I think in a lot of ways we talk past each other,” Cuomo said.

Despite well-documented shortages of evidence, Trump and White House aides insisted that states have sufficient test capacity to move forward with the first phase of efforts to reopen their economies.

The hot and cold relationship between Trump and Cuomo was in full display in their respective briefings and Twitter posts during the crisis. In recent days, Trump has urged Cuomo to “do your job.”

Cuomo, in turn, questioned Trump’s understanding of the Constitution and suggested that the president try to act as a “king.”

Cuomo says he and Trump, two NY natives, discussed the state of life in New York among coronaviruses.

However, of all this, Trump said yesterday that “we, believe it or not, have – we’re fine. All right?”

He added that Cuomo was “very generous” with recent praise.

Through daily briefings and dozens of media appearances, Cuomo has emerged in many ways as the Democratic face of the pandemic response.

With the party’s likely presidential candidate, Joe Biden, largely sidelined in his Delaware home, Cuomo has become one of several governors pushing into the spotlight as the pandemic has forced a reorganization of American life.

This sounds like a bad story, but it’s actually encouraging. NYs unemployment system couldn’t handle the initial increase in volume, but Cuomo is doing a lot of work to fix it, and has apparently eliminated most of the delay 1 / https://t.co/AaTmiYNavS

While Cuomo is making news out of New York, he’s broken between being Trump’s foil and his unlikely ally.

The two queens – they grew up only a few neighborhoods apart – traded barracks on Twitter but also consulted on late-night phone calls.

Asked if he should walk a “great line” in dealing with the president, Cuomo said: “Life is a great line.”

“He has no problem telling me when he disagrees,” Cuomo told reporters today before leaving for Washington. “And he tells me when he agrees. I have no problem telling him when I disagree and when I agree.”

Cuomo, according to aides, deliberately used both the carrot and the cane to address a president who is extremely sensitive about his media image and how governors respond to him.

Occasionally he praised the president for cable news, trying to gently persuade him to do more. He was very grateful to Trump – resulting in video footage that the president eagerly showed at the White House newsroom in recent days.

But at other times Cuomo did not hesitate to push the president, including a recent monologue in which he urged Trump to stop watching television and “get back to work” protecting American life during the pandemic.

Trump often captures at least some of Cuomo’s daily reports and expressed annoyance to aides at the positive press the governor has received, according to advisers. He reveled in the praise he received from Cuomo – and other Democratic governors.

Cuomo and other governors are also pushing $ 500 billion in unregulated assistance from the federal government for states to make up for shortfall in revenue resulting from the explosion.

The Senate is nearing an agreement on nearly $ 500 billion of coronavirus packages for small businesses, including additional assistance for hospitals and virus testing. Cuomo said he was disappointed that it did not include direct aid for states.

“I think it’s a terrible mistake not to provide funding to the states,” Cuomo said. “I have small businesses, I get airlines. How about police? How about fire? How about health workers? How about teachers?”

