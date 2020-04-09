Covid 19 coronavirus: Deaths in New York, UK

• Spike in deaths in Britain and New York

• British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from ICU, still hospitalized

• Outbreaks of reported new infections in Japan and in congress cities in India

• Merkel of Germany emphasizes discipline, “cautious optimism” in male combat

New York State reported 799 more deaths at night (NZ time), its third straight day of record-high deaths.

More than 7,000 people have died in the state, accounting for nearly half of the US death penalty of about 15,000.

“It’s so shocking and painful and amazing, I don’t even have the words for it,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“It has gotten to the point where, frankly, we will be bringing in additional funeral directors to address the number of people.”

“If you ever told me that as governor I would have to do these things – I couldn’t even contemplate where we are now.”

He added that there were some encouraging signs, including slowdowns in the number of people hospitalized and admitted to intensive care, and that hospitals had so far maintained the strain.

Bris Johnson, Prime Minister, spent a third night in intensive care at St Thomas’s Hospital in central London with Covid-19. He has since been released back into custody.

A spokesman for No. 10 said: “The Prime Minister this evening was transferred from intensive care back to the department where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.”

The UK recorded 881 new deaths overnight NZ, for a total of close to 8000 (more details below).

Numbers released on Thursday by the United States, the world’s largest economy, showed 6.6 million US workers claiming unemployment benefits last week, more than 10 million in the two weeks before that.

This means that more than 1 in 10 US workers have been forced to leave work since the crisis, the largest and fastest loss of work since record keeping in 1948.

The real numbers could be even higher, as state unemployment offices across the country were overflowing with claims, and some people couldn’t handle the phone or website. And still more jobs are expected.

The US unemployment rate in April could hit 15 percent – a figure last seen at the tail end of the Depression.

The Federal Reserve has announced it will provide up to $ 2.3 trillion in loans targeted at homes and businesses. In Europe, eurozone finance ministers from 19 states on Thursday made another attempt to agree on measures to help the bloc to ease the crisis.

In many European countries, where social security networks tend to be stronger than in the United States, government-subsidized worker programs keep millions of people in wages in places like Germany and France, though usually with fewer hours and lower wages. Such workers are not counted in the country’s unemployment figures.

The United Nations labor organization said the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter to commercial shutdowns caused by the boom. The aid organization Oxfam International has warned of a surprising increase in global poverty, estimating half a billion people worldwide could be pushed to poverty if richer nations do not take urgent action.

The United States has by far the most confirmed infections with more than 430,000, three times the combined of the next three countries.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases, has slashed hopes that warmer spring weather will end the crisis.

“We should not assume that we will be rescued from changing weather,” he said. “You have to assume that the virus will continue to do its thing.”

Around the world, authorities warned against traveling during the religious holidays of Passover and Ramadan.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized that “even short trips to Germany, to the coast or to the mountains or relatives, cannot happen during Easter.”

The Dutch prime minister said border borders with Germany and Belgium could be closed over the weekend if there was too much traffic.

New Zealand police warned people not to travel to holiday homes on Easter and risk arrest, while Lithuania relocated to lock up big cities. Portugal stopped commercial flights and set up checkpoints on major routes.

Greece has also tightened restrictions ahead of next week’s Orthodox Easter, increasing roads, doubling fines for unblocking violations and banning travel between islands.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has suggested rallies be prevented through the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which runs from late April to most of May.

Khamenei urged the Shiites to pray at home. Shiites typically pray together and often arrange community meals during Ramadan. Iran has reported more than 4100 deaths, though experts suspect the outbreak is worse than that.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Indonesia’s president has banned officials, police, military and employees of state-owned companies from returning to their hometowns to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Typically tens of millions of Indonesians cross the archipelago of 17,000 islands at this time of the year.

Japan has reported more than 500 new cases for the first time, a critical increase because it has the world’s oldest population and Covid-19 can be particularly serious in the elderly.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has declared a state crisis, but not a lock, in Tokyo and six other prefectures. Companies in the world’s third largest economy have slowly started to work from home, and many companies have blocked the streets of Tokyo as usual.

New infections, hospitalizations and deaths have leveled in the hard hit Italy and Spain, which together have around 33,000 deaths, but the daily tolls are still shocking. Spain has reported 683 more deaths, and it has totaled more than 15,200.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged authorities seized by the crisis and failed to provide hospitals with critical supplies, including virus tests and protective clothing for medical workers.

“Europe reacted late. All the West reacted late, and Spain is no exception,” Sanchez said.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to over 1.5 million, with nearly 90,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are much higher, due to limited testing, different rules for counting the dead, and efforts by some governments to hide the extent of their outbursts.

For most, the virus causes from mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the sick, it can cause pneumonia. More than 330,000 people have recovered.

United Kingdom

The British government’s two top advisers on coronavirus pandemic have expressed cautious optimism that the country’s outbreak may be near its peak, even as Covid-19’s death toll rose sharply to just 8000.

In the government’s daily press briefing, chief science advisor Patrick Vallance noted that the rise of new coronary virus cases and the increase in people in hospital may be leveling off as a result of social distance measures. He also said that the transmission of coronavirus in the community may now be “diminished.”

And Professor Chris Whitty, the government’s chief medical adviser, also noted that the time required for the number of people in intensive care has doubled steadily over the past several weeks, from three days to six or more now and has “extended” . in time “.

However, the number of people dying after testing for a positive COVID-19 disease is expected to continue up the trajectory for several weeks following the delays, Vallance said.

Government figures earlier showed that the UK recorded 881 new coronavirus-related deaths, up from 938 in the previous 24-hour period. A total of 7978 patients died in hospital after testing for positive coronaviruses.

The Mayor of London has appealed to supermarkets to provide assistance to food banks struggling with a collapse of donations amid the Covid-19 crypt.

Mayor Sadiq Khan says food banks are reporting critical shortcomings and that some have closed or are at risk of closing. Shortages are growing amid demand for food during the crisis – especially staple foods such as pasta, rice and canned goods, which are usually provided by food banks.

The mayor appealed to nutritionists to organize additional direct donations to food banks and to lift the restriction on the amount of items per person an individual can buy to enable food banks to properly restock.

Khan says, “There is a real risk that people will go without food during this crisis and in particular, for those in some areas of London, the risk will be even greater over the coming Easter weekend.”

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will need to stay home and practice physical distancing for months, as the first wave of cases will end until the summer and Canada will not return to normal until there is a vaccine.

Trudeau says a vaccine could last a year or a year and a half. He made the comments because Canada’s highest public health official predicted that the coronavirus pandemic could cost at least 4500 lives and a government agency announced that the Canadian economy lost 1,011,000 jobs in March.

Trudeau says the country is in the early stage of the outbreak because the virus came to Canada later and says the first wave won’t reach its peak until late spring. Trudeau calls it the “challenge of our generation.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron flew to southern France to meet with a leading virologist who championed the use of anti-malarial drug chloride to help fight the coronary artery virus.

Macron met for two hours with Didier Raoult at his Marseille hospital on Thursday afternoon to discuss his findings. Raoult said he will be able to publish new results in the coming days, Macron’s office said.

Raoult, whose study was picked up by US President Donald Trump, has emerged as a controversial figure since the claim that chloroquine may help treat Covid 19 disease.

Some other French and international scientists have said that the Marseille study shows no evidence of the effectiveness of the drug.

Macron’s office said the trip to Marseille is part of the French president’s wider discussions with scientists about several ongoing clinical trials to find possible treatments.

Thursday morning Macron visited a hospital in the Paris area to meet with other researchers.

He is scheduled to address the nation on Monday.

Turkey

Turkey has reported 96 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours – its highest single-day death toll since the outbreak. The losses increased the death toll to 908.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also reported 4056 new infections through Covid-19 on Thursday, raising the total number of cases in the country to 42,282.

In total, 1552 people with infections are undergoing intensive care, including 1017 intubated patients, while 2142 patients have recovered, according to Koca figures posted on Twitter.

Koca said that 28,578 tests had been performed in the past 24 hours, bringing Turkey closer to its goal of performing 30,000 tests daily.

The World Health Organization has expressed alarm over the “dramatic increase in the spread of viruses” in Turkey over the past week.

Italy

Lombard’s plundering virus has crossed the 10,000-death mark in its fight against coronavirus, while Italy has continued at a slow pace to reduce the number of new infections.

Lombardy has shown 300 of the 610 deaths nationwide over the past 24 hours, evidence that the original epicenter of Europe’s Covid 19-19 pandemic remains its deadliest. Overall, Italy has the highest death rate of coronavirus viruses, at 18,279.

Nearly 2000 more people were declared cured of the virus last day, but 4204 more were positive, bringing the official case of Italy to 143,626. Two-thirds of current infected patients are treated at home, further alleviating pressure on the hospital system.

Officials are urging Italians to tighten their grip on the nationwide lockdown, which marks its one-month mark on Friday, especially with the long Easter weekend starting.

Greece

Greek authorities reported 71 new coronary artery infections, bringing the total to 1955, and three deaths, raising the total revenue to 86.

Authorities also said on Thursday that 79 people remain intubated in intensive care, while a total of 33,634 tests for the virus have been carried out.

Health officials added that there is now no need to recommend the use of masks for the healthy general population, while extensive use of gloves by the public may not be of much use.

Indonesia

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has announced that people violating large-scale social restrictions in the capital will face a maximum of one year imprisonment and / or 100 million rupees ($ 6,355) in fines.

Baswedan on Thursday issued the county decree imposing large-scale social restrictions on Jakarta, which begins on Friday as part of efforts to prevent further transmission of Covid-19.

The local government will ban any event involving more than five participants.

On Thursday, the government recorded more than half of Covid-19 infectious cases found in Jakarta. There are 1706 Covid-19 cases in Jakarta out of a total of 3293 cases in Indonesia. Indonesia has recorded a total of 280 deaths and 142 of them are in Jakarta.

United Nations

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, says the coronavirus pandemic is deepening existing inequalities and has “devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls,” which could reverse limited progress on gender equality over the past 25 years.

The head of the UN said in a video message and policy paper that “across every sphere, from health to economy, security to social protection, the effects of Covid-19 are exacerbated for women and girls simply because of their sex.”

While early data indicate that Covid-19 death rates may be higher for men, Gutterres said that “nearly 60 percent of women worldwide work in the informal economy, earn less, save less, and have a higher risk of falling.” into poverty. “

He said millions of female jobs were lost at the same time that their unpaid work had “increased exponentially” as a result of school closures and children at home and increased needs of the elderly.

. (TagsToTranslate) World