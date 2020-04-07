Covid-19 coronavirus: Desperate hunt for poor Peruvian quarantine food

Pushing a watch with two children, César Alegre emerges from the large, dilapidated house near Peru’s presidential palace, which is divided by 45 families in search of food. Occasionally, he begs in markets. Sometimes he sells candy.

It’s a difficult task at best, but with a month-long quarantine that forced 32 million Peruvians to stay home and shut down restaurants and food kitchens, it became much more difficult.

“We eat once or twice a day,” said the 52-year-old, who says he spent time in six different prisons for theft. Many of the 100 residents of the three-story house are ex-convicts who cannot find work. The old building is opposite the church of San Lazaro de Lima, which was founded in 1650 as a hospital for refugees from leprosy outbreak.

Alegre and his children, accompanied by a handful of neighbors, usually start walking about 3 km to a market where they order food. The merchants give them potatoes, meat bones and too much fruit that nobody wants to buy.

But these days, merchants refuse to give them as much food, if at all, as their sales have fallen amid the pandemic and strict measures that have kept people at home and closed the restaurants that would buy their goods.

“They are vagrants,” said a meat salesman from the residents of Alegre’s building, who earned the nickname “Luriganchito” or “Little Lurigancho,” after Peru’s most populous prison, because of the number or ex-convicts living there. . . The salesman said two weeks ago a young man from the building stole a bag of fish.

In addition to ordering in markets, Alegre also sells sweets on buses. Currently, passengers wear face masks and do not like strangers close to them.

“The virus has emphasized the selfishness that man carries inside,” he said.

The pandemic has noted the wide gap between rich and poor in Peru and elsewhere in Latin America, and economists say that a deep recession worse than anyone since World War II could push the continent’s long-suffering poor into even more difficult circumstances.

“The economic impact of what is happening is unprecedented,” said Peru’s Minister of Economy, María Alva.

On Sunday evening, Peru had 2281 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 83 deaths. The government has been constantly tightening bans and lock-ups to slow the spread of the virus. This past week mandated that only men can leave the house on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while only women can leave on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The trips can only be to the market, pharmacy or bank.

To try to deal with the humanitarian disaster, Peru has started to spend around $ 400 million to feed 12 million poor people in one month.

But the money doesn’t seem to reach most of the families in Alegre’s nasty shared house. The building in the Rimac district of Lima is a relic from the historical era of the region and still has balconies from its better days. But in its now cracked walls is a veil of narrow, dark passages that smell like wet clothes and marijuana. Kids run through them barefoot while chickens are scattered to avoid being crushed.

Its residents have stories of hard luck and livelihood.

Santos Escobar, a 68-year-old former flea seller, ended up living in “Luriganchito” after his house burned twice. In the first fire, two of his six daughters died. In the second, both his legs were burning.

Nélida Rojas, 59, had a stroke two years ago, which partially paralyzed her. She now uses crackers and begs for alms.

Nilú Asca is a 24-year-old single mother with two daughters. The youngest is two and has some sort of decrease in hip or problem that forces her to wear a plaster cast.

Eating with his children in his small room, Alegre watches the news on an old TV. He believes that what prevents looting is the deployment of 140,000 uniformed officers to guard food markets and banks.

But his long-term view is not optimistic.

“There are a lot of desperate people. They could get up if they didn’t get help,” Alegre said.

