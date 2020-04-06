Covid 19 coronavirus: Detroit bus driver dies after complaining of coughing up a passenger

A bus driver in the US city of Detroit died of a coronary virus after publishing a video complaining of call passengers coughing in their bus, in a death that the mayor gave to someone who “just didn’t care.”

Jason Hargrove went on Facebook on March 21 criticizing a female passenger, who he said had hit her repeatedly without covering her mouth.

“We are here as public workers, doing our jobs, trying to make a living to take care of our families, but so you can get on the bus and stand in the bus and cough several times without covering your mouth … that’s what I know, that some people don’t mind. Finally don’t get rid of it, excuse my language, “Hargrove said in the video.

Hargrove voiced the coughing woman for her behavior, saying the virus should be taken seriously, because “there are people dying here.”

Last week Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan revealed that Hargrove died of Covid-19.

He urged the public to watch Hargrove’s video, saying, “I don’t know how you can watch it and not tear. He knew his life was compromised, though he would go to work for the citizens of Detroit every day, but someone just didn’t. cared.

“Someone who didn’t take this seriously, and he’s gone now.”

The Amalgam Transmission Union released a statement revealing that Hargrove had left behind a wife and warning that nearly 20 percent of Detroit’s bus drivers were quarantined for possible coronavirus exposure.

