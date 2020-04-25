Covid 19 coronavirus: Dettol creator warns people not to inject their products following Donald Trump’s claim

The manufacturer of popular disinfection brands Lysol and Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser, was forced to issue a statement warning people not to inject their products after President Trump’s foreign claims.

“Due to recent speculation and social media, RB (the manufacturers of Lysol and Dettol) has been asked whether internal management of disinfectants may be suitable for investigation or use as a cure for coronavirus,” the company said.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we need to be clear that in no human case should our disinfection products be administered into the human body (by injection, ingestion or any other means).

“Like all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should be used only as intended and in accordance with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

President Donald Trump has suggested that patients with disinfectant can be injected to remove themselves from Covid-19. Photo / AP

On Thursday, President Trump suggested that patients could be blown out by UV light or injected with a disinfectant to help get rid of Covid-19 in claims that were widely dismissed as dangerous and outrageous.

Trump made these suggestions during a White House press briefing after William Bryan, acting undersecretary of science and technology in the Department of Homeland Security, gave a presentation on new research on how long the virus can survive when exposed to different elements or chemicals.

He said initial tests show that UV light and chemicals such as bleaching and rubbing alcohols can quickly eradicate the virus.

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful impact that sunlight appears to have on killing the virus both on surfaces and in the air,” Bryan said.

“Bleach will kill the virus in five minutes. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds. You rub it and it goes away faster.”

Trump suggested they test whether those treatments could be used on or in the human body to get rid of the virus.

“We hit the body with a terrible … is it ultra violet or just a very powerful light. I think you said that’s not controlled, but will you try it?” he asked Bryan.

“And then I assumed you were bringing the light into the body, which you can do either with the skin or something else. And I think you said you’d try that, too?”

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the White House coronavirus task force to investigate whether a disinfectant can be injected as a cure for coronavirus. Video / NBC

Bryan responded to the President by telling him that they would “get the right people who could” do the testing.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it beats it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something similar by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it?” Trump continued.

This is Dr. Birx’s reaction when President Trump asks his scientific advisor to study using UV light on the human body and inject a disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MVno5X7JMA

– Daniel Lewis (@ Daniel_Lewis3) April 24, 2020

“Because you see it coming into the lungs and doing a huge number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that out.

“It sounds interesting, so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light and the way it kills it in one minute, that’s pretty powerful.”

Deceptive suggestions have been cured by health professionals, with pulmonologist and world health policy expert Dr Gupta slamming his comments as “dangerous”.

“This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleaning product is irresponsible and it is dangerous,” Dr. Gupta told NBC News.

“Any amount of bleach or isopropyl alcohol or any common household cleaner is suitable for ingestion even in small amounts. Small amounts are lethal.”

Do you know how bleaching and other household cleaning supplies and disinfectants have child lids to protect children from drinking them? This is because drinking them can kill them so it keeps our kids safe! This is also the reason why we do not inject disinfectants into people🙄

– Dr. Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) on April 24, 2020

Following news of the possible effects of UV light and heat on the virus, Trump called on U.S. citizens to go out and “enjoy the sun”.

“I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an effect,” he said during the daily conference.

“I once mentioned that maybe it will go away with heat and light. And people didn’t really like that statement.”

The president often spoke about prospects for new therapies and offered rose timelines for vaccine development.

Earlier in the month, scientific advisers told the White House that there is still no good evidence that the summer heat and humidity will restore in the virus without continued public health measures.

Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analyzed studies done so far to test survival of viruses under different laboratory conditions, as well as to track where and how COVID-19 has spread so far.

“Given that countries currently in‘ summer ’climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed,” the researchers wrote earlier in April in response to questions. of the White House Office of Science and Technology.

In addition, the report cited the global lack of immunity to the new virus and concluded, “if there is an effect of temperature and humidity on transmission, it may not be as apparent as with other respiratory viruses for which there is at least some pre-existing partial immunity. . “

They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of which season they started, they all had a peak second wave about six months after the virus first appeared.

In March, Dr. Michael Ryan, the emergency chief of the World Health Organization. said, “We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say that it will only disappear in the summer like the flu.”

With AP

