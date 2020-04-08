Covid 19 coronavirus: Doctors infected with Covid-19 union must be registered

The number of doctors and nurses who hire Covid-19 through their jobs needs to be formally registered and included in official updates, the union says.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), the union for elderly doctors, says it happens in other countries with coronavirus,

Figures from Spain last week showed that of its 40,000 Covid-19 cases, almost 5400 or 14 percent were health care personnel.

The death rate between doctors and nurses was also recorded.

According to reports this week, 51 doctors in New Zealand caught Covid-19, about a third recently being overseas.

Sarah Dalton, managing director of ASMS said the number that hired her for clinical work was unclear.

“Tracking how many health workers receive Covid-19 is critical, as they are both in high demand and at high risk of infection.”

“Having an official subset of data around infectious numbers for our medical staff would benefit both nationally, DHB and community level.

“We know that health workers are at greater risk. We trust them and they need to not only be safe, but to feel safe.”

Hundreds of health workers have died of Covid-19 worldwide, including at least 60 doctors in Italy alone.

New Zealand has Covid 19 case failures and analysis on a variety of criteria, but it does not include health care providers.

“It would be beneficial to be able to answer questions about when, where and how delivery occurs in different health settings, and whether there are any shortcomings in protection,” Dalton said.

Foreign experience has also shown that in areas of major outbreak, details of major infection rates have helped officials on workforce planning and response, she said.

“When doctors and nurses get sick, stress on the healthcare system will increase.

“As a result, we would like the Ministry of Health to begin collecting data on infections and reporting it as part of daily national updates and for DHBs to keep a breakdown of affected groups that are affected,” she said.

Personal protective equipment (PPE), which helps protect doctors against infection, has been a source of contention for many frontline workers who say they have not been able to get enough or received much because of it.

Last month the union called on people to stop stealing the equipment, including masks, gloves and clothing, from hospitals.

