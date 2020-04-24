Covid 19 coronavirus: Does locking mean the return of the ‘Trad Wife’?

COMMENT

“From now on,” I declared to the rookie in late February, “we’re going 50:50. Home; with the kids; with EVERYONE that’s not our own ‘job.’ Does it sound good?”

Sounds good.

My husband, let’s call him … Bert … works in an industry where many bosses, for now still most men, have historically had the luxury of partners at home leaving them with weekdays idle – usually in an office a safe distance from sharp noses and nasty, conference voice — preventing small voices.

At 43, Bert is one of the younger, perhaps more educated, partners in his company, yet faithful to stereotypical and despite the fact that I also always had my own career since we had our first child, six years ago years. , I without any real discussion endured the lion’s share of childcare and homework. My declaration of equality was hard earned, and a decade in the making. I was proud of that.

The first few weeks went well. Bert did everything I asked of him and then a few, and I was almost ready to kick and cling to my back, my job for humanity done, when there was a tectonic blur. Offices, schools, child care, all fell through the coronavirus-induced fault lines. For some, so did financial stability, health and tragically, even life.

In current circumstances so why am I even thinking about gender equality? Don’t we just have to do what we can to recruit; to be “flexible,” as a friend warned the other day?

Well, five weeks after incarceration, it’s clear that Covid-19 poses a clear threat to the gains made in the difficult, 5000-year battle that women have yet to decisively win. Although the technological leaps and bounds that companies make in remote work are praised, there is a real danger of a return to the domestic front.

Any factors can play a role: the fact that women, still typically lower paid than men, are more often under pressure to cover child care by going to part-time or taking unpaid leave, and that women are already performing more unpaid care work. than men.

The fact that the mental burden is as heavy as the domestic burden during this stressful period and that women often lead to worry and comfort those around them – children if they have them, but also their own parents and the rest of the family. also.

Heejung Chung, a lecturer in Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Kent, has long argued that flexible working can actually lead to the kind of work-compatible merger, meaning women working from home often deal with longer days, picking up the slack at both. ends, in a way that men often do not.

We’ve talked at length about the “second shift” in relation to the household chores women have to do when they return home from work, but during incarceration, men talk about a third shift when it comes to the tiny amount of working women have to face.

With cleaners and caregivers no longer coming in to lighten the load and a “home school” accidentally lobbing into the mix, many make noise under the strain, and this is exacerbated by reports of employers cutting male employees slower than their female counterparts, which in turn has a striking effect.

At the same time chatter abounds with male partners who, although they have the children at home, manage to concentrate on the work they want to do when they are engaged (gardening, or bike rides and “PE” with the children) while their partners are literally left to fend for themselves. the blunder.

Daisy-May Cooper summed it up in a Mad World podcast with this week with Bryony Gordon: “I never thought it would take an apocalyptic situation to revert me to an 18th-century pity,” she said. “I feel bad complaining … because there are so many things in the world, but it deals with the housework … tons of laundry … my daughter, who is two, just constantly follows me around … thinking about evenings meals …

“My husband got into this real cave role where he’s just working on an apocalyptic vegetable patch, outside, and I just think – you f —— b ——! You tend to those seed potatoes, and I struggle with everything else in the house … “.

In the context of this new landscape and of the client, a deadly role of client, then going 50-50 was harder than we ever imagined. When the lock was first announced, we discussed what it was aimed at in practice. Bert looked a little ashen: daylight hours should be divided equally into blocks of work and blocks of childcare, all cleaning, cooking and food purchase are also divided.

Molly Kingsley found a balanced work and childlike life with her husband while locking up harder than she imagined.

During the first days some dental problems appeared. We agreed on a schedule for separate work and childcare and we built in a few days a single sacrosanct hour, 6pm, for family time, the four of us. First day, at 5.45pm, I received an email from a newcomer, just living in what was until the day before, ‘my’ study: “I’m sorry, but I had to agree to a call at 6pm so I could Not about going to bed.However, I could still take care of the kids tomorrow afternoon.All right?

I sat and smoked. Tomorrow afternoon was my workplace, so no, it wasn’t GOOD.

The next day of my “new” study (which until a few days earlier had been a closet), I spotted Berton in the garden. He was put into a job call when he tried to slow down a three-year-old in a swimsuit (wtf, Bert, it’s 12 degrees outside!) From hitting his sister with a bamboo cane.

I played with the idea of ​​raising my white flag – going down, saying I would take over the kids, accepting that my career would once again play a second villain to his. But then I thought back to all the times when I chased them during juggling work commitments and I thought to myself, “No. Sorry, darling, but here looks like equality.”

Now we are in week five and two fundamentals have come to light. First, in this new world, where house arrest is now visible, we can put everything – childcare, housing, cooking and yes, taking out rubbish – on an equal footing. And, right to Bert, we have. It’s not easy: it starts early in the morning and working late nights has become a staple. But it matters. And if we are allowed to put unpaid domestic life on an equal footing, we have a much greater opportunity to practice the equal life. As the OECD says, “gender inequality in unpaid care work is the missing link in the analysis of gender gaps in employment outcomes”.

Second, as severe as this new world was, it gave us a chance to look again at the way we worked, constantly. Crane rides, long hours and minimal weekly contact with the children. I’m not sure it ever really worked for us. How many, I wonder, does it work?

In these dark times we have to find silver linings and here’s ours: we have a chance to start over. World War II gave birth to the second wave of feminism of the 1960s. Now, just like then, if enough of us review who is really doing this, there is an external opportunity to create a more positive gene paradigm; chance, as Rosemary Morgan of the Working Sex and Covid-19 said, “build better”.

This is too great an opportunity to skip.

