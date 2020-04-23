Covid-19 coronavirus: Dogs could be used in airports to detect infection

Sniffer dogs could be trained to screen airport passengers arriving in the UK, experts said.

A British charity that has already trained dogs to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and bacterial infections believes they can do the same with Covid-19.

Medical Detection Clinics said the canines will be trained by sniffing inactivated samples of Covid-19 and indicating when they will find it against a background of other diseases.

The trained dogs could then enchant people arriving in the UK and indicate if they have the virus at 0.5 per second, with 90 per cent accuracy, allowing them to test and isolate.

Dr Claire Guest, general manager and co-founder of Medical Detection Dogs said the dogs could be “very valuable” in identifying asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals in addition to being able to match a percentage to the number of infected people entering the UK.

She said: “Currently we have no way but to test absolutely everyone, to know who these individuals are. The dogs can identify these individuals and they can do a test and ask them to isolate.

The six dogs, named Norman, Digby, Storm, Star, Jasper and Asher could be trained to detect the virus in just six to eight weeks and fully deploy at airports, shores and train stations within four months.

Professor James Logan, head of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s Department of Disease Control and Director of ARCTEC, said: “Dogs can detect odors from people with malaria infection with extremely high accuracy – above World Health Organization standards. for diagnostic.

“We know that other respiratory illnesses like Covid-19 change our body odor, so there’s a very high chance that dogs will be able to detect it.”

Professor Steve Lindsay of Durham University said he believes the use of dogs could help “prevent the recurrence of the disease” once the confinement is lifted.

The government health measures at airports in the UK are being decided by the government and Guest added that it is imperative that they get the green light as soon as possible.

“Every day we waste now, means it’s less likely that dogs will be deployed when we go out locked up.

“The faster we move this, the more likely dogs will have the impact I believe they can.”

. [tagsTranslate] World