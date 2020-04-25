Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump says disinfectant comments were sarcastic

U.S. President Donald Trump says his comments suggesting people may ingest or inject a disinfectant to fight Covid-19 were a test of sarcasm.

Trump said yesterday researchers looked at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and shocked the world as he wondered if they could be injected into humans, saying the virus “makes a huge number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that out.”

But speaking to reporters in the Oval Office today, Trump insisted his comments were misplaced.

“I asked the question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments on disinfectants at Friday’s report came after William Bryan, who heads the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Director, talked about how researchers are testing the effect of disinfectants on virus-laden saliva and respiratory fluids on surfaces.

U.S. President Donald Trump is speaking on signing a coronavirus package aid to direct funds to small businesses, hospitals and testing, in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo / AP

In his bizarre, and possibly fatal outburst, Trump suggested that people should inject themselves with a “disinfectant” and hit “the body with light” to cure a coronavirus.

The millionaire real estate agent turned U.S. president over, then added, “I’m not a doctor.”

“Assuming we’re hitting the body with terrible, either ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said that’s not controlled, but you’ll try it,” Trump asked home security.

“And then I assumed you were bringing the light into the body that you can do either with the skin or some other way. And I think you said you’d try that, too. That’s interesting enough,” Trump said.

In this April 17, 2020, photo, a patient is admitted to Cobble Mountain Health Center by emergency physicians in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo / AP

“And then I see the disinfectant where it beats it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost cleaning. How do you see it get into the lungs, and it does a huge number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that, “he added.

“So you’re going to have to use doctors. But it seems interesting to me.”

Bleach and isopropyl alcohol – agents commonly used to kill the virus in the environment and surfaces – are toxic to the body when ingested, even in small amounts.

Experts had to jump in and strongly warn people against following Trump’s suggestions.

A purgologist and world health expert on Dr. Vin Gupta has slandered Trumps’ comments as “dangerous.”

“This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleaning product is irresponsible and it is dangerous,” Gupta told NBC News.

“Any amount of bleach or isopropyl alcohol or any common household cleaner is suitable for ingestion even in small amounts. Small amounts are lethal.”

Following news of the possible effects of UV light and heat on the virus, Trump called on U.S. citizens to go out and “enjoy the sun”.

“I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an effect,” he said during the daily conference.

“I once mentioned that maybe it will go away with heat and light. And people didn’t really like that statement.”

Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analyzed studies done so far to test survival of viruses under different laboratory conditions as well as to track where and how Covid-19 has spread so far.

“Given that countries currently in‘ summer ’climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed,” the researchers wrote earlier in April in response to questions. of the White House Office of Science and Technology.

In addition, the report cited the global lack of immunity to the new virus and concluded, “if there is an effect of temperature and humidity on transmission, it may not be as apparent as with other respiratory viruses for which there is at least some pre-existing partial immunity. “.

They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of which season they started, they all had a peak second wave about six months after the virus first appeared.

In March, Dr Michael Ryan, the head of a World Health emergency organization, said: “We have to assume that the virus will continue to have the ability to spread, and it is a false hope to say yes, it will only go away in the summer like the flu. . “

– With AP

