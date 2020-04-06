Covid 19 coronavirus: Environmental benefits of coronavirus pandemic worldwide

The environmental benefits of countries locked in the world have made many happy.

From clearer water in Venice to blue skies in Beijing, the world sees a positive benefit on the environment as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But experts warn against calling it a silver lining, saying things will definitely return to normal, with pollution levels even returning with a vengeance.

They also say that reductions in pollution and emissions should be made without ruining economies.

“I don’t think about silver lining,” Wade McGillis, associate professor of earth and environmental engineering at Columbia University, told Time magazine.

“I see it and I think those poor people who don’t move around and shelter and ruin their lives.”

Nitrogen dioxide concentrations over France. Photo / Supplied

Increases in smog in countries that typically experience it have decreased due to lockouts.

Spring smogs typically reach a peak value of 10 in the UK, but peaked at three.

New data show strong reductions in nitrogen dioxide concentrations over several major cities across Europe, including Paris, Madrid and Rome.

Nitrogen dioxide is a by-product of combustible fossil fuels causing respiratory problems.

Satellite images mapped air pollution across Europe and China and showed a significant drop in nitrogen dioxide concentrations – coinciding with the strict quarantine measures.

China’s capital Beijing sees blue skies when it is known for its lung-choking levels of pollution, killing about one million people in the country annually.

Against a blue sky, the Chinese flag flies at a half mast in Tiananmen Square to mourn those killed in the battle against Covid-19. Photo / Character

In China, carbon dioxide emissions fell by a quarter to a few weeks in February.

But according to Lauri Myllyvirta, author of the Carbon Short Report and lead analyst at the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research, in late March, consumption of coal and nitrogen dioxide returns to normal levels

Independent Business Intelligence ‘s Marcus Ferdinand predicts greenhouse gas emissions in Europe will drop 24.4 percent this year due to crashes.

He said Italian power demand forbes fell 3 percent during the first week of quarantine in March, then 10 percent from the week between March 16-18 compared to the March 2015-2019 average.

Clean water is seen in the canals of Venice as a result of the cessation of motor boat traffic due to coronaviruses. Photo / Character

Venetian canals are clearer because there are no gondolas and boats buzzing.

People are reporting desert streets like they have never seen them in the tourist resorts around the country.

But reports swans returned to canals in Venice were later stopped by National Geographic, which said the animals regularly appeared where photos were taken in Buran, a small island in the city.

Susan Clayton, a professor of psychology and environmental studies at Wooster College in Ohio, told the publication that people wanted to believe in the power of nature to heal.

“People hope that, no matter what we did, nature is powerful enough to rise above it,” she said.

