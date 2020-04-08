Covid-19 coronavirus: Even as deaths increase, governments ease restrictions

Even during coronary heart disease deaths across Europe, New York and other hot spots, governments are beginning to envision an exit strategy.

They contemplate a robust and carefully calibrated relaxation of the restrictions designed to curb the scourge.

“To end the restriction, we will not go from black to white; we will go from black to gray,” supreme French epidemiologist Jean-François Delfraissy said in a radio interview.

At the same time, health officials and policymakers emphatically warn that while deaths, hospitalizations and new infections can level in places like Italy and Spain, and even New York City has seen encouraging signs in the midst of darkness, the crisis is not over.

A catastrophic second wave could hit if countries drop out of custody too soon.

“We’re leveling the curve because we’re strict about social distance,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But there is no time to be gracious. There is no time to do anything other than we did.”

In sharp recollection of the danger, New York State today recorded its highest one-year death toll, 779, for a total death toll of nearly 6300.

“The bad news is actually terrible,” Cuomo lamented.

However, the governor said that hospitalizations are declining and that many of those now dying were ill during the earlier stages of the outbreak.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care, but improved and sat in bed, authorities said.

In China, the blockade against Wuhan, the industrial city of 11 million, where the global pandemic began, was lifted after 76 days, allowing people to come and go.

Residents of Wuhan will be required to use a mobile app, showing that they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus. Even then, schools remain closed, people still control fever when they enter buildings, and masks are strongly encouraged.

“We think we have the best health care system here in NY,” Cuomo said March 2. “What happened in other countries versus what happened here, we don’t even think it will be as bad as it was on other countries’ https://t.co/C0BXwnmSRw

– Shibley Telhami (@ShibleyTelhami) April 8, 2020

In the United States, with about 13,000 deaths and 400,000 infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has considered changing self-isolation guidelines to make it easier for those exposed to the virus to return to work if they do not have symptoms.

Under the proposed guidance, aimed at workers in critical fields, such people would be allowed back on the job if they take their temperature twice daily and wear a mask, said a man who knew the project but was not allowed to discuss it. and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the Trump Administration was working on plans to eventually reopen the country and restart the economy amid “glittering hopes” that social distancing is working to stop the spread of the virus.

“That doesn’t mean we’re doing it right now,” he said on Fox News. “But it does mean we have to be ready to make it easier. And there’s a lot of action going on.”

The United States sees burgeoning hot spots in places like Washington, DC, Louisiana, Chicago, Detroit, Colorado and Pennsylvania. The New York metropolitan area, which includes northern New Jersey, Long Island and lower Connecticut, accounts for about half of all virus deaths in the United States.

In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces in the coming days how long the country’s embarrassment will remain instead of expectations that some restrictions could be eased. Discussions are primarily focused on opening up more country industries.

Proposals being floated in Italy include issuing immunity certificates that would require antibody blood tests and allowing younger workers to return first, as they show less vulnerability to the virus.

Italy, the hardest hit country, recorded its largest single-jump, however, in people counted as recovered and had its smallest single-day death toll in more than a month. Nearly 18,000 died there.

In Spain, which has claimed more than 14 thousand dead, budget minister María Jesús Montero said that Hispanics will gradually regain their “normal life” from April 26 onwards, but warned that the “de-escalation” of the lock will be “very orderly to avoid. return to contagion.”

The government has so far been very concerned about what measures could be taken after the restriction is relaxed, emphasizing that they will be dictated by experts.

Without giving details, French authorities have also begun to talk openly about planning the end of the national period, which will expire on April 15, but will be extended, according to the president’s office. The virus claimed over 10,000 lives in France.

Delfraissy of France, who heads the president’s scientific advisory council, said three things are necessary for people to start leaving home regularly: intensive care beds need to be cleared, the spread of the virus must slow down, and there must be multiple tests to see , whether humans are infected or infected and to track them down. He said the French would also need to wear masks in public.

“I hope the president got up in his chair and shouted about it in meetings of the task force to actually do that,” ER Trustee Rob Davidson says of the need to open more testing. https://t.co/XpJea3qINP pic.twitter.com/ovLEIRAzPK

– Anderson Cooper 360 ° (@ AC360) April 8, 2020

British government officials, with more than 7,000 deaths, said there was little chance that the nationwide lock-in would be facilitated when its current period ended next week.

The European Union has expressed privacy concerns about virus-tracking mobile programs that governments are developing or deploying. Such applications use smartphone data to track the movements of virus carriers to alert people they may have infected. The EU said the technology raises questions about “fundamental rights and freedoms.”

The desire to return to normal is caused in part by damage to the world’s economies.

The Bank of France said the French economy was in recession, with about 6% percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three months, while Germany, Europe’s economic power, is also facing a deep recession. An expert said its economy will shrink by 4.2 percent this year.

Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, was able to contract at a record 25 percent this quarter, the highest since gross domestic product began tracking in 1955.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million people were confirmed infected and more than 80,000 died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are almost certainly much higher, due to limited testing, different rules for counting the dead, and hiding certain governments.

