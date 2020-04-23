Covid 19 coronavirus: Execution drugs could help U.S. virus patients

Secret surrounding executions could hamper efforts by a group of medical professionals asking for U.S. death sentences for drugs used in lethal injections to go to coronavirus patients who are in ventilators, according to a death penalty expert and a doctor behind it. the request.

In a letter sent this month to U.S. correctional facilities, a group of seven pharmacists, public health experts and intensive care physicians called on U.S. states to impose the death penalty on releasing any supplies they may have for executing drugs to health care facilities.

“Your stock could save the lives of hundreds of people; although that may be a small fraction of the total predicted deaths, it’s a central ethical guideline that medicine values ​​every life,” according to the letter.

But it is not clear what drugs the states may have, as they have tended to publish information on enforcement protocols and drug supplies only through open registration requests or lawsuits.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: American man who shut down coronavirus as ‘political ploy’ dies of virus

• Kovid 19 coronaviruses: US President Donald Trump closes US border

• Incident 19 coronaviruses: Why the United States is on the brink of disaster

• Kovid 19 coronaviruses: Complained American family joins class action lawsuit to sue China for six trillion dollars

Only one state, Wyoming, responded directly to the letter, and it indicated it did not have the drugs.

“I am not trying to comment on the justification or injustice of capital punishment,” said Dr. Joel Zivot, one of the medical professionals who signed the letter.

“I am now asking as an unfortunate clinician caring for patients, please help me.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that go away in two to three weeks. But for some it can cause severe illness, requiring them to be placed on ventriloquists to help them breathe.

Many medications used to seduce and immobilize people who ventilate and treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to kill prisoners. Demand for such drugs grew 73% in March.

Twenty U.S. states have the death penalty, while three have moratoriums on the death penalty.

A photo file shows the hole in the execution room at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Photo / AP

While some states contacted by The Associated Press, including Alabama and Florida, did not respond to inquiries about the letter, others, including Arkansas, Texas and Utah, limited their comment to primarily saying they do not have the drugs in question.

Tennessee would not confirm whether it has the drugs and indicated it has no plans to give any medications to a hospital. Oklahoma said it has not received requests for such drugs from state hospitals.

States may be reluctant to hand over their drugs because they have had problems securing them because many pharmaceutical companies oppose their use in executions, said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Report.

Since 2011, 13 states have adopted new statutes that hide information about the execution process, according to the Death Penalty Report, which does not take a position on the death penalty but has criticized the way states carry out executions.

Drug requests include the sedative midazolam, the paralyzed vecuronium bromide, and the opioid fentanyl. They are needed because putting a patient on a ventilator “without drugs … would be torture,” said Zivot, an associate professor of anesthesiology and surgery at Emory University in Atlanta, who studied the role of medicine in capital punishment.

The tense debate over supply of foreclosure drugs was highlighted in a lawsuit in 2018 that several pharmaceutical companies filed against Nevada over allegations that it illegally acquired its invention.

In court, 15 states, including Florida, Oklahoma and Texas, called the plaintiff part of the “guerrilla warfare fighting by anti-death activists and criminal defense attorneys to stop legal executions.”

The lawsuit was suspended this month after Nevada agreed to return its supplies to the companies, leaving the state without drugs to carry out executions.

Bottles of the sedative midazolam in a hospital pharmacy in the United States. Photo / AP

Pharmaceutical companies have long warned that state uses of these drugs for executions could result in deficiencies, Dunham said.

“Some of the responses over the past several years have been,‘ That’s Chicken Little saying the sky is falling, ’Dunham said. “But with Covid-19, the sky fell.”

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

– AP

.